Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

Wonderful family home sits on a little over one-half acre, up-front Kingwood in prestigious Kings Forest Estates, private culdesac street. Four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 car garage, walk-in closets, spacious family room, study, upstairs game room, engineered wood flooring in master and master bath, floored attic for storage, sprinkler system, water well for watering the yard. This home is in great condition and very clean!