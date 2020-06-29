3000 Mcculloch Circle

Amenities

Beautiful and spacious patio home located on a corner lot with a large backyard patio in the heart of Galleria. This nice home with high ceilings and bright rooms feature red oak hardwood floors, lush & clean carpet in all bedrooms, a wood burning fireplace and a living room balcony with an open view. The chef's kitchen is complete with granite countertops, ample cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and a large breakfast area. The huge master bedroom with en-suite bath looks impressive with coffered ceilings and luxurious finishes. Laundry closet is on third floor and comes with washer and dryer. The recent landscaping includes new flower beds, Jasmine vines climbing on iron fence for added privacy to the beautiful deck in the backyard. Easy access to 610, US-59, shopping/restaurants, parks & so much more. St. George Elementary and Chinese Mandarin Immersion School are within walking distance. Great sense of community! Ready to move-in!