Last updated January 27 2020 at 4:10 PM

3000 Mcculloch Circle

3000 Mc Culloch Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3000 Mc Culloch Circle, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and spacious patio home located on a corner lot with a large backyard patio in the heart of Galleria. This nice home with high ceilings and bright rooms feature red oak hardwood floors, lush & clean carpet in all bedrooms, a wood burning fireplace and a living room balcony with an open view. The chef's kitchen is complete with granite countertops, ample cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and a large breakfast area. The huge master bedroom with en-suite bath looks impressive with coffered ceilings and luxurious finishes. Laundry closet is on third floor and comes with washer and dryer. The recent landscaping includes new flower beds, Jasmine vines climbing on iron fence for added privacy to the beautiful deck in the backyard. Easy access to 610, US-59, shopping/restaurants, parks & so much more. St. George Elementary and Chinese Mandarin Immersion School are within walking distance. Great sense of community! Ready to move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Mcculloch Circle have any available units?
3000 Mcculloch Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3000 Mcculloch Circle have?
Some of 3000 Mcculloch Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 Mcculloch Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Mcculloch Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Mcculloch Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3000 Mcculloch Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3000 Mcculloch Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3000 Mcculloch Circle offers parking.
Does 3000 Mcculloch Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3000 Mcculloch Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Mcculloch Circle have a pool?
No, 3000 Mcculloch Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3000 Mcculloch Circle have accessible units?
No, 3000 Mcculloch Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Mcculloch Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3000 Mcculloch Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

