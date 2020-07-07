All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2946 Royal Oaks Crst.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2946 Royal Oaks Crst
Last updated April 13 2019 at 2:34 PM

2946 Royal Oaks Crst

2946 Royal Oaks Crest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Westchase
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2946 Royal Oaks Crest, Houston, TX 77082
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in the gated community of Royal Oaks Court. A super location, minutes from Westheimer and Beltway 8. High ceilings and lots of windows. Beautiful, large open space combines the dining area and the family room with an ornate fireplace and door leading to a private patio. Kitchen is tiled, offers plenty of granite counter tops and cabinet space with a beautiful backsplash and a breakfast bar. Large master bedroom with up-to-date fixtures and large walk in closet. A 2nd and 3rd bedroom and additional full bathroom complete the unit. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are all included. 2 car attached garage. Alief ISD. NO upfront Security Deposit w/approved credit! Bonus amenity includes air filter delivered to your front door! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet deposit!!! Pet fee: $44/mo for 1 pet, $28/mo additional pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2946 Royal Oaks Crst have any available units?
2946 Royal Oaks Crst doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2946 Royal Oaks Crst have?
Some of 2946 Royal Oaks Crst's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2946 Royal Oaks Crst currently offering any rent specials?
2946 Royal Oaks Crst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2946 Royal Oaks Crst pet-friendly?
Yes, 2946 Royal Oaks Crst is pet friendly.
Does 2946 Royal Oaks Crst offer parking?
Yes, 2946 Royal Oaks Crst offers parking.
Does 2946 Royal Oaks Crst have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2946 Royal Oaks Crst offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2946 Royal Oaks Crst have a pool?
No, 2946 Royal Oaks Crst does not have a pool.
Does 2946 Royal Oaks Crst have accessible units?
No, 2946 Royal Oaks Crst does not have accessible units.
Does 2946 Royal Oaks Crst have units with dishwashers?
No, 2946 Royal Oaks Crst does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The McCarthy
9789 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
Greenbriar Park
7777 Greenbriar Road
Houston, TX 77030
Savannah Place I & II
3003 Windchase Boulevard
Houston, TX 77082
Alexan Lower Heights
2770 Summer Street
Houston, TX 77007
University Green Apartments
1620 Bay Area Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
AMLI Uptown
2525 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
District at Washington
230 TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
Timber Run
13000 Woodforest Blvd
Houston, TX 77015

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston