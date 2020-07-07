2946 Royal Oaks Crst

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in the gated community of Royal Oaks Court. A super location, minutes from Westheimer and Beltway 8. High ceilings and lots of windows. Beautiful, large open space combines the dining area and the family room with an ornate fireplace and door leading to a private patio. Kitchen is tiled, offers plenty of granite counter tops and cabinet space with a beautiful backsplash and a breakfast bar. Large master bedroom with up-to-date fixtures and large walk in closet. A 2nd and 3rd bedroom and additional full bathroom complete the unit. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are all included. 2 car attached garage. Alief ISD. NO upfront Security Deposit w/approved credit! Bonus amenity includes air filter delivered to your front door! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet deposit!!! Pet fee: $44/mo for 1 pet, $28/mo additional pets