2827 Briarhurst Park

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool guest suite fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool guest parking guest suite pet friendly

Pristine gated patio home in the heart of the Galleria area with an exceptional floor plan. First floor living. Open concept, high ceilings, fireplace and island kitchen with views to private yard. Second floor with master suite plus study nook and two secondary bedrooms. Great suite on 3rd floor with full bathroom ideal as game room, guest suite or study. Residents may use pool at the end of the cul-de-sac. Abundant guest parking inside and outside community. This beautiful home won't last, it's a must see! Call me today for showing details and to find out about our NO UPFRONT SECURITY DEPOSIT program!!! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet deposit!!! Pet fee: $44/mo for 1 pet, $28/mo additional pets **All walls will be painted light blue making it uniform throughout the home**