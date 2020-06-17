All apartments in Houston
2827 Briarhurst Park

2827 Briarhurst Park · No Longer Available
Location

2827 Briarhurst Park, Houston, TX 77057
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
guest parking
guest suite
pet friendly
Pristine gated patio home in the heart of the Galleria area with an exceptional floor plan. First floor living. Open concept, high ceilings, fireplace and island kitchen with views to private yard. Second floor with master suite plus study nook and two secondary bedrooms. Great suite on 3rd floor with full bathroom ideal as game room, guest suite or study. Residents may use pool at the end of the cul-de-sac. Abundant guest parking inside and outside community. This beautiful home won't last, it's a must see! Call me today for showing details and to find out about our NO UPFRONT SECURITY DEPOSIT program!!! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet deposit!!! Pet fee: $44/mo for 1 pet, $28/mo additional pets **All walls will be painted light blue making it uniform throughout the home**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2827 Briarhurst Park have any available units?
2827 Briarhurst Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2827 Briarhurst Park have?
Some of 2827 Briarhurst Park's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2827 Briarhurst Park currently offering any rent specials?
2827 Briarhurst Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2827 Briarhurst Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 2827 Briarhurst Park is pet friendly.
Does 2827 Briarhurst Park offer parking?
Yes, 2827 Briarhurst Park offers parking.
Does 2827 Briarhurst Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2827 Briarhurst Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2827 Briarhurst Park have a pool?
Yes, 2827 Briarhurst Park has a pool.
Does 2827 Briarhurst Park have accessible units?
No, 2827 Briarhurst Park does not have accessible units.
Does 2827 Briarhurst Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 2827 Briarhurst Park does not have units with dishwashers.

