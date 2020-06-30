All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2817 Barbee Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2817 Barbee Street
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

2817 Barbee Street

2817 Barbee Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2817 Barbee Street, Houston, TX 77004
Greater Third Ward

Amenities

parking
fireplace
microwave
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
MUSEUM DISTRICT - A PRIME LOCATION

The A great home in the Museum District, centrally located to many bars and restaurants. Conveniently located to the Medical Center and only 15 minutes away from the NRG Stadium or a convenient 6 miles away via 288 South. Just a few blocks from the Metro Rail to take you into downtown. This cozy home is currently being restored to its original beauty complete with new flooring, paint and fixtures.

The Smith House -This property currently offers 1 bedroom with two full beds, 1 1/2 bathrooms. A beautiful relaxing den is located just off the bedroom with a sofa to accommodate additional guest. Plus, additional sleep space for air mattresses if needed. The Smith House comes complete with linen, towels, dishes, glassware, coffee maker, cookware, and cleaning supplies. The cozy kitchen includes a gas top stove and oven, refrigerator and microwave. The Living room has charming ceramic gas log fireplace perfect for keeping you warm and ideal for entertaining during your stay with us.

Make this home your relaxing home away from home. If there are any additional special request, we will do all possible to honor them.

Fully furnished, Internet Access, Wi-Fi. Parking is available in the driveway and On street parking is available on the weekends only.

Only 15 minutes away from the NRG Stadium or a convenient 6 miles away via 288 South. Just a few blocks from the Metro Rail to take you into downtown. This home is also very convenient to the Medical Center.

Minimum 2 nights stay, 100% of the rental must be paid upon booking as well as a list of all occupants and photo ID.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 Barbee Street have any available units?
2817 Barbee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2817 Barbee Street have?
Some of 2817 Barbee Street's amenities include parking, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2817 Barbee Street currently offering any rent specials?
2817 Barbee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 Barbee Street pet-friendly?
No, 2817 Barbee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2817 Barbee Street offer parking?
Yes, 2817 Barbee Street offers parking.
Does 2817 Barbee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2817 Barbee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 Barbee Street have a pool?
No, 2817 Barbee Street does not have a pool.
Does 2817 Barbee Street have accessible units?
No, 2817 Barbee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 Barbee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2817 Barbee Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolce Midown
180 West Gray Street
Houston, TX 77019
Garden Oaks
5610 Royal Palms St
Houston, TX 77021
Lofts at the Ballpark
610 Saint Emanuel St
Houston, TX 77003
The Edge at City Centre
8410 W Bartell Dr
Houston, TX 77054
Casa Rosa
5555 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX 77091
Mainstream Apartments
3000 Murworth Dr
Houston, TX 77025
1903 Portsmouth St
1903 Portsmouth St
Houston, TX 77098
Villas on the Green
9603 Homestead Rd
Houston, TX 77016

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston