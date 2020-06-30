2817 Barbee Street

Amenities

parking fireplace microwave internet access furnished range

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

MUSEUM DISTRICT - A PRIME LOCATION



The A great home in the Museum District, centrally located to many bars and restaurants. Conveniently located to the Medical Center and only 15 minutes away from the NRG Stadium or a convenient 6 miles away via 288 South. Just a few blocks from the Metro Rail to take you into downtown. This cozy home is currently being restored to its original beauty complete with new flooring, paint and fixtures.



The Smith House -This property currently offers 1 bedroom with two full beds, 1 1/2 bathrooms. A beautiful relaxing den is located just off the bedroom with a sofa to accommodate additional guest. Plus, additional sleep space for air mattresses if needed. The Smith House comes complete with linen, towels, dishes, glassware, coffee maker, cookware, and cleaning supplies. The cozy kitchen includes a gas top stove and oven, refrigerator and microwave. The Living room has charming ceramic gas log fireplace perfect for keeping you warm and ideal for entertaining during your stay with us.



Make this home your relaxing home away from home. If there are any additional special request, we will do all possible to honor them.



Fully furnished, Internet Access, Wi-Fi. Parking is available in the driveway and On street parking is available on the weekends only.



Only 15 minutes away from the NRG Stadium or a convenient 6 miles away via 288 South. Just a few blocks from the Metro Rail to take you into downtown. This home is also very convenient to the Medical Center.



Minimum 2 nights stay, 100% of the rental must be paid upon booking as well as a list of all occupants and photo ID.