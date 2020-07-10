All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2738 Kings Retreat Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2738 Kings Retreat Circle
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:28 PM

2738 Kings Retreat Circle

2738 Kings Retreat Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Kingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2738 Kings Retreat Circle, Houston, TX 77345
Kingwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
GREAT LOCATION IN THE MIDDLE OF TOWN CENTER OF KINGWOOD! WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS, GROCERY STORES PARKS AND WALKING TRAILS! This 3-story home offers a 2 car attached garage, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, family room, dining room #3 room on 1st floor can be used as a bedroom or flex room, has its own full bath and closet. Interior features: WASHER AND DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! wood floor and wrought iron stair balusters. Plantation shutters installed on second level. Stylish granite island in kitchen, tile backplate with deco tile accents, BEAUTIFUL GRANITE! Flat panel cherry kitchen and bathroom cabinets, SPACIOUS master retreat, master bath has large shower and separate garden tub. Abundant CLOSET space. Exterior is stucco with stone accents, inviting wooden door entry, pristine landscaping, spacious yard with patio slab. Parking is restricted and occupants are required to have a permit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2738 Kings Retreat Circle have any available units?
2738 Kings Retreat Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2738 Kings Retreat Circle have?
Some of 2738 Kings Retreat Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2738 Kings Retreat Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2738 Kings Retreat Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2738 Kings Retreat Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2738 Kings Retreat Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2738 Kings Retreat Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2738 Kings Retreat Circle offers parking.
Does 2738 Kings Retreat Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2738 Kings Retreat Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2738 Kings Retreat Circle have a pool?
No, 2738 Kings Retreat Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2738 Kings Retreat Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 2738 Kings Retreat Circle has accessible units.
Does 2738 Kings Retreat Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2738 Kings Retreat Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables CityWalk Waterford Square
2828 Greenbriar St
Houston, TX 77098
Deerwood Apartments
5800 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Chasewood Apartments
9717 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Windsong Village
2929 Hirschfield Rd
Houston, TX 77373
Biscayne at CityView
17050 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060
The Westerly
10333 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77043
Residences at Gramercy
2601 Gramercy St
Houston, TX 77030
Lakeside Villas
10441 Spring Green Blvd
Houston, TX 77494

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston