2738 Kings Retreat Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

GREAT LOCATION IN THE MIDDLE OF TOWN CENTER OF KINGWOOD! WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS, GROCERY STORES PARKS AND WALKING TRAILS! This 3-story home offers a 2 car attached garage, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, family room, dining room #3 room on 1st floor can be used as a bedroom or flex room, has its own full bath and closet. Interior features: WASHER AND DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! wood floor and wrought iron stair balusters. Plantation shutters installed on second level. Stylish granite island in kitchen, tile backplate with deco tile accents, BEAUTIFUL GRANITE! Flat panel cherry kitchen and bathroom cabinets, SPACIOUS master retreat, master bath has large shower and separate garden tub. Abundant CLOSET space. Exterior is stucco with stone accents, inviting wooden door entry, pristine landscaping, spacious yard with patio slab. Parking is restricted and occupants are required to have a permit.