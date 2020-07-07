All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:02 AM

2727 Synott Rd

2727 Synott Road · No Longer Available
Location

2727 Synott Road, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
trash valet
As my 2 day old buttery peanut butter cookie gracefully crumbles its way into my belly I think about all of the wonderful words that can be used to describe the unique beauty of this houston apartment building. Like this cookie that is slowly and sadly shrinking in size, this apartment is divine. Cozy. Warm. Reminiscent of more innocent days. A joy to experience. May this apartment and or peanut butter cookie instill in you a soothing serendipity. May it quiet your mind with it's modern luxuries, relaxing resort style pool and granite countertops. May it…..damnit my cookie is done. Just come check this place out.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Laminate Wood Flooring

Granite Kitchen Counters

European Style Cabinetry

Patios / Balconies

Intrusion Alarms

Black Appliances

Brushed Nickle Finishes

Kitchen Islands

Built-In Desks

Full Size Washer / Dryer

Dual Vanity

Stand Up Shower

Garden Tubs

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Lounge Pool

Tranquility Pond

Dog Run

Detached Garages

Gated Community with Remote Access

24 Fitness Center

Clubhouse featuring Billiards

Entertainment Kitchen

Business Center

Valet Trash Service

Online Resident Portal

Starbucks Coffee Service

_________________________

Looking for that new apartment?

Yeah, I know. You're tired of clicking through listing after listing. Freaking out over which apartment, which neighborhood, which everything. What if you had your own personal concierge? Somebody who can take over all of that annoying research for you?

Somebody that can also double as your guide? Well spoiler alert, that's us. Taco Street Locating. We're like a magical genie in a bottle that grants apartment related wishes. And we're super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friends don't know you use when Game of Thrones is on. Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) for more info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2727 Synott Rd have any available units?
2727 Synott Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2727 Synott Rd have?
Some of 2727 Synott Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 Synott Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2727 Synott Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 Synott Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2727 Synott Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2727 Synott Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2727 Synott Rd offers parking.
Does 2727 Synott Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2727 Synott Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 Synott Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2727 Synott Rd has a pool.
Does 2727 Synott Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 2727 Synott Rd has accessible units.
Does 2727 Synott Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2727 Synott Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

