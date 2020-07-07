2727 Synott Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse concierge dog park gym parking pool pool table garage trash valet

As my 2 day old buttery peanut butter cookie gracefully crumbles its way into my belly I think about all of the wonderful words that can be used to describe the unique beauty of this houston apartment building. Like this cookie that is slowly and sadly shrinking in size, this apartment is divine. Cozy. Warm. Reminiscent of more innocent days. A joy to experience. May this apartment and or peanut butter cookie instill in you a soothing serendipity. May it quiet your mind with it's modern luxuries, relaxing resort style pool and granite countertops. May it…..damnit my cookie is done. Just come check this place out.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Laminate Wood Flooring



Granite Kitchen Counters



European Style Cabinetry



Patios / Balconies



Intrusion Alarms



Black Appliances



Brushed Nickle Finishes



Kitchen Islands



Built-In Desks



Full Size Washer / Dryer



Dual Vanity



Stand Up Shower



Garden Tubs



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Lounge Pool



Tranquility Pond



Dog Run



Detached Garages



Gated Community with Remote Access



24 Fitness Center



Clubhouse featuring Billiards



Entertainment Kitchen



Business Center



Valet Trash Service



Online Resident Portal



Starbucks Coffee Service



_________________________



Looking for that new apartment?



Yeah, I know. You're tired of clicking through listing after listing. Freaking out over which apartment, which neighborhood, which everything. What if you had your own personal concierge? Somebody who can take over all of that annoying research for you?



Somebody that can also double as your guide? Well spoiler alert, that's us. Taco Street Locating. We're like a magical genie in a bottle that grants apartment related wishes. And we're super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friends don't know you use when Game of Thrones is on. Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) for more info