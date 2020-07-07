2727 Synott Rd.

Amenities
As my 2 day old buttery peanut butter cookie gracefully crumbles its way into my belly I think about all of the wonderful words that can be used to describe the unique beauty of this houston apartment building. Like this cookie that is slowly and sadly shrinking in size, this apartment is divine. Cozy. Warm. Reminiscent of more innocent days. A joy to experience. May this apartment and or peanut butter cookie instill in you a soothing serendipity. May it quiet your mind with it's modern luxuries, relaxing resort style pool and granite countertops. May it…..damnit my cookie is done. Just come check this place out.
Apartment Amenities
Laminate Wood Flooring
Granite Kitchen Counters
European Style Cabinetry
Patios / Balconies
Intrusion Alarms
Black Appliances
Brushed Nickle Finishes
Kitchen Islands
Built-In Desks
Full Size Washer / Dryer
Dual Vanity
Stand Up Shower
Garden Tubs
Community Amenities
Lounge Pool
Tranquility Pond
Dog Run
Detached Garages
Gated Community with Remote Access
24 Fitness Center
Clubhouse featuring Billiards
Entertainment Kitchen
Business Center
Valet Trash Service
Online Resident Portal
Starbucks Coffee Service
Looking for that new apartment?
Yeah, I know. You're tired of clicking through listing after listing. Freaking out over which apartment, which neighborhood, which everything. What if you had your own personal concierge? Somebody who can take over all of that annoying research for you?
Somebody that can also double as your guide? Well spoiler alert, that's us. Taco Street Locating. We're like a magical genie in a bottle that grants apartment related wishes. And we're super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friends don't know you use when Game of Thrones is on. Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) for more info