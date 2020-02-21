All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2720 Briley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2720 Briley Street
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:45 AM

2720 Briley Street

2720 Briley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2720 Briley Street, Houston, TX 77004
Greater Third Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
STOP THE CAR! Newly renovated 3BR 2BTH cottage w/fully fenced electronic gate & ample private parking on a corner lot. No expense spared in this modern bungalow where elegance abounds featuring hardwood floors throughout, soaring 10' ceilings, stainless appliances, island kitchen, & tons of natural light. Bask in your luxurious master retreat with an oversized shower, dual sinks, barn door and walk-in closets. Entertain in style on the spacious front porch or large wood deck in the back. Entrance to the Columbia Tap trail across the street makes walking furry friends a cinch. Unmatched value in a burgeoning area loaded with history, culture, art & opportunity. View photos & captions for enlightenment on redevelopment in the area. Just minutes from museum district, downtown, TSU, UofH and the medical center makes ditching your commute super affordable without sacrificing lifestyle!! Owner may even consider lease/purchase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 Briley Street have any available units?
2720 Briley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2720 Briley Street have?
Some of 2720 Briley Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 Briley Street currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Briley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Briley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2720 Briley Street is pet friendly.
Does 2720 Briley Street offer parking?
Yes, 2720 Briley Street offers parking.
Does 2720 Briley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 Briley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Briley Street have a pool?
No, 2720 Briley Street does not have a pool.
Does 2720 Briley Street have accessible units?
No, 2720 Briley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Briley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2720 Briley Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences 2727
2727 Elmside Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Sierra At Fall Creek
14951 Bellow Falls Ln
Houston, TX 77396
Camden Heights
404 Oxford St
Houston, TX 77007
Post Oak Park II
1901 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027
Briar Court
11250 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Carrington Place Apartments
12700 FM-1960
Houston, TX 77065
Waters Of Winrock
6403 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Elm Creek Apartments
2911 Sycamore Springs Dr
Houston, TX 77339

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston