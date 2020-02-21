2720 Briley Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

STOP THE CAR! Newly renovated 3BR 2BTH cottage w/fully fenced electronic gate & ample private parking on a corner lot. No expense spared in this modern bungalow where elegance abounds featuring hardwood floors throughout, soaring 10' ceilings, stainless appliances, island kitchen, & tons of natural light. Bask in your luxurious master retreat with an oversized shower, dual sinks, barn door and walk-in closets. Entertain in style on the spacious front porch or large wood deck in the back. Entrance to the Columbia Tap trail across the street makes walking furry friends a cinch. Unmatched value in a burgeoning area loaded with history, culture, art & opportunity. View photos & captions for enlightenment on redevelopment in the area. Just minutes from museum district, downtown, TSU, UofH and the medical center makes ditching your commute super affordable without sacrificing lifestyle!! Owner may even consider lease/purchase.