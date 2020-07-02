All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
2706 Crawford Street
Last updated October 31 2019 at 10:12 AM

2706 Crawford Street

2706 Crawford Street · No Longer Available
Location

2706 Crawford Street, Houston, TX 77004
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Midtown is hot, hot, hot! This SMART home has been newly renovated with fresh two tone designer paint colors, new toilets, hardware and faucets, new lighting in both master and 2nd bedrooms. Hardwoods and tile downstairs. Ceiling fans and carpet were installed last year. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included. High ceilings, crown moldings, gas fireplace, granite in the kitchen, and more! Gated community with one of the best HOAs in Midtown. This lovely town house is just blocks from the MetroRail which can take you to great restaurants and shopping all nearby. Only minutes to Med Ctr, Museum Dist, U of H, Minute Maid Park, Toyota Ctr, & BBVA Compass stadiums, Hermann Park, Buffalo Bayou Park and so much more. Entrances and exits to all major interstates just blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

