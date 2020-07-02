2706 Crawford Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Midtown is hot, hot, hot! This SMART home has been newly renovated with fresh two tone designer paint colors, new toilets, hardware and faucets, new lighting in both master and 2nd bedrooms. Hardwoods and tile downstairs. Ceiling fans and carpet were installed last year. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included. High ceilings, crown moldings, gas fireplace, granite in the kitchen, and more! Gated community with one of the best HOAs in Midtown. This lovely town house is just blocks from the MetroRail which can take you to great restaurants and shopping all nearby. Only minutes to Med Ctr, Museum Dist, U of H, Minute Maid Park, Toyota Ctr, & BBVA Compass stadiums, Hermann Park, Buffalo Bayou Park and so much more. Entrances and exits to all major interstates just blocks away.