Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

2700 Bellefontaine

2700 Bellefontaine Street · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Bellefontaine Street, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

all utils included
parking
pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Shorter term available at different rate. WIFI Plasma TV.
Furnished one bedroom; all utilities paid, gated community, covered assigned parking.
Located in Houston/ Rice University/ Kirby/ Medical Center. Walking distance to Rice Village, one mile to Medical Center.
Immaculate pool and very clean manicured grounds. Very quiet neighbors, perfect for studies or relax after a long day.
Flexible, housing solution for a short term type lease.
Up to three people, for a short period; example relatives hospital related stay; up to two weeks.

Proof of required or credit card on file; Medical staffing companies welcome. University related requests at special rates.
I am the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Bellefontaine have any available units?
2700 Bellefontaine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 Bellefontaine have?
Some of 2700 Bellefontaine's amenities include all utils included, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Bellefontaine currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Bellefontaine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Bellefontaine pet-friendly?
No, 2700 Bellefontaine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2700 Bellefontaine offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Bellefontaine offers parking.
Does 2700 Bellefontaine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Bellefontaine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Bellefontaine have a pool?
Yes, 2700 Bellefontaine has a pool.
Does 2700 Bellefontaine have accessible units?
No, 2700 Bellefontaine does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Bellefontaine have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 Bellefontaine does not have units with dishwashers.

