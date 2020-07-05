2700 Bellefontaine

Amenities

all utils included parking pool internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Shorter term available at different rate. WIFI Plasma TV.

Furnished one bedroom; all utilities paid, gated community, covered assigned parking.

Located in Houston/ Rice University/ Kirby/ Medical Center. Walking distance to Rice Village, one mile to Medical Center.

Immaculate pool and very clean manicured grounds. Very quiet neighbors, perfect for studies or relax after a long day.

Flexible, housing solution for a short term type lease.

Up to three people, for a short period; example relatives hospital related stay; up to two weeks.



Proof of required or credit card on file; Medical staffing companies welcome. University related requests at special rates.

I am the owner.