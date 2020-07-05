2700 Bellefontaine

Amenities
Shorter term available at different rate. WIFI Plasma TV.
Furnished one bedroom; all utilities paid, gated community, covered assigned parking.
Located in Houston/ Rice University/ Kirby/ Medical Center. Walking distance to Rice Village, one mile to Medical Center.
Immaculate pool and very clean manicured grounds. Very quiet neighbors, perfect for studies or relax after a long day.
Flexible, housing solution for a short term type lease.
Up to three people, for a short period; example relatives hospital related stay; up to two weeks.
Proof of required or credit card on file; Medical staffing companies welcome. University related requests at special rates.
I am the owner.