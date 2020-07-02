2626 Reagan St

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

HUGE 2/1 + 1600sqft Garage Apt For rent, HEIGHTS! - Property Id: 162146



Amazing Updated and clean HUGE garage apartment for rent in the Heights!!! This place is a steal, close to downtown, bars, sport stadiums, breweries, wineries and coffee shops!



You will have complete access to the two car garage and use of backyard. The main floor is 1200sqft w/10ft ceilings, 2/1 with big living room and nice kitchen. Real wood floors, nice updated bathroom with shower and huge closest. There is also a third floor, access only by the 2nd floor apartment, that is 400sqft! It would be an amazing office, man cave, pool room or theater!



This does NOT come furnished, photos were taken w/ previous tenants' things. We are willing to furnish for you should you choose for $2700 a month.



Wanting to do a 6 month lease as the entire property will be vacant until then. You will have sole use of the backyard as well. After the 6 months, willing to talk about a month to month contract.



This is a small bathroom in the garage that you can use, but not as convenient as its not a/c.

