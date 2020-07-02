All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 3 2019 at 9:54 AM

2626 Reagan St

2626 Reagan Street · No Longer Available
Location

2626 Reagan Street, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
HUGE 2/1 + 1600sqft Garage Apt For rent, HEIGHTS! - Property Id: 162146

Amazing Updated and clean HUGE garage apartment for rent in the Heights!!! This place is a steal, close to downtown, bars, sport stadiums, breweries, wineries and coffee shops!

You will have complete access to the two car garage and use of backyard. The main floor is 1200sqft w/10ft ceilings, 2/1 with big living room and nice kitchen. Real wood floors, nice updated bathroom with shower and huge closest. There is also a third floor, access only by the 2nd floor apartment, that is 400sqft! It would be an amazing office, man cave, pool room or theater!

This does NOT come furnished, photos were taken w/ previous tenants' things. We are willing to furnish for you should you choose for $2700 a month.

Wanting to do a 6 month lease as the entire property will be vacant until then. You will have sole use of the backyard as well. After the 6 months, willing to talk about a month to month contract.

This is a small bathroom in the garage that you can use, but not as convenient as its not a/c.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

