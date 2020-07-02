2608 Rosewood Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible gym

Quaint 1940s Bungalow in the University Area that has been beautifully remodeled and upgraded. The home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, plus large extra room upstairs that can easily be converted to a home office, media/exercise or extra bedroom. Extra room sq ft not included in HCAD total sq ft. Upgrades include electrical box, plumbing, insulated/low E windows, original hardwoods, wrought iron fence, original built-in hutch in Kitchen, eat in Breakfast Bar, Energy Star Stainless appliances, granite counters, tile backsplash, glass front cabinets, double sink in bathroom w/huge, original reglazed cast iron tub, Energy Star/Reflective Roof, HVAC>13 SEER. Lots of room to entertain in your generous backyard. Bike trail to Hermann Park 2 blocks away. Also near major roadways, exemplary schools, premier medical facilities, shopping, restaurants, and cultural and entertainment venues. Don't hesitate, grab a piece of city living at its finest!