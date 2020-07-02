All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2608 Rosewood Street

2608 Rosewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2608 Rosewood Street, Houston, TX 77004
Greater Third Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
Quaint 1940s Bungalow in the University Area that has been beautifully remodeled and upgraded. The home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, plus large extra room upstairs that can easily be converted to a home office, media/exercise or extra bedroom. Extra room sq ft not included in HCAD total sq ft. Upgrades include electrical box, plumbing, insulated/low E windows, original hardwoods, wrought iron fence, original built-in hutch in Kitchen, eat in Breakfast Bar, Energy Star Stainless appliances, granite counters, tile backsplash, glass front cabinets, double sink in bathroom w/huge, original reglazed cast iron tub, Energy Star/Reflective Roof, HVAC>13 SEER. Lots of room to entertain in your generous backyard. Bike trail to Hermann Park 2 blocks away. Also near major roadways, exemplary schools, premier medical facilities, shopping, restaurants, and cultural and entertainment venues. Don't hesitate, grab a piece of city living at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Rosewood Street have any available units?
2608 Rosewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 Rosewood Street have?
Some of 2608 Rosewood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 Rosewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Rosewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Rosewood Street pet-friendly?
No, 2608 Rosewood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2608 Rosewood Street offer parking?
No, 2608 Rosewood Street does not offer parking.
Does 2608 Rosewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 Rosewood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Rosewood Street have a pool?
No, 2608 Rosewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 2608 Rosewood Street have accessible units?
Yes, 2608 Rosewood Street has accessible units.
Does 2608 Rosewood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2608 Rosewood Street has units with dishwashers.

