2510 Auburndale Street

Location! Location! Location! Only minutes away from UoH, TSU, TMC, Downtown, and other Houston amenities. Perfect for a student to be in a family oriented atmosphere but also within close proximity to school or can be a good space for a starter home. It was recently remodeled and comes with a stove, refrigerator, and tile floors throughout. The kitchen has enough space for a dining table, and offers a small attached porch for outside entrainment. Do not wait to make a call and schedule your showing today!!