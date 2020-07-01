All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:49 AM

2510 Auburndale Street

2510 Auburndale Street · No Longer Available
Location

2510 Auburndale Street, Houston, TX 77023
Gulfgate - Pine Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location! Location! Location! Only minutes away from UoH, TSU, TMC, Downtown, and other Houston amenities. Perfect for a student to be in a family oriented atmosphere but also within close proximity to school or can be a good space for a starter home. It was recently remodeled and comes with a stove, refrigerator, and tile floors throughout. The kitchen has enough space for a dining table, and offers a small attached porch for outside entrainment. Do not wait to make a call and schedule your showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 Auburndale Street have any available units?
2510 Auburndale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 Auburndale Street have?
Some of 2510 Auburndale Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 Auburndale Street currently offering any rent specials?
2510 Auburndale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 Auburndale Street pet-friendly?
No, 2510 Auburndale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2510 Auburndale Street offer parking?
No, 2510 Auburndale Street does not offer parking.
Does 2510 Auburndale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 Auburndale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 Auburndale Street have a pool?
No, 2510 Auburndale Street does not have a pool.
Does 2510 Auburndale Street have accessible units?
No, 2510 Auburndale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 Auburndale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 Auburndale Street does not have units with dishwashers.

