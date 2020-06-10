All apartments in Houston
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:34 AM

2414 Charleston St # B

2414 Charleston Street · No Longer Available
Location

2414 Charleston Street, Houston, TX 77021
MacGregor

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Sweet victorian styled exterior with a modern and spacious interior. Nestled in a quaint gated community this location is perfect for those wanting to be near the Medical Center and Hermann Park. This beautiful unit offer 3 large bedrooms, spacious master suite, open living and dining area, high ceilings, and a kitchen any gourmet would love. Completely gated and fenced for privacy and security. Call today to schedule your tour! (Landlord Prefers 600+ Credit Scores/ No Open Bankruptcies/ No Broken Leases, Evictions or Landlord Balances/ Income must be 3 x rent)
* $45 Non-Refundable Application Fee Per Adult 18yrs & older

* $235 Admin Fee due at Move In
* 1% Monthly Admin Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 Charleston St # B have any available units?
2414 Charleston St # B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2414 Charleston St # B have?
Some of 2414 Charleston St # B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 Charleston St # B currently offering any rent specials?
2414 Charleston St # B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 Charleston St # B pet-friendly?
No, 2414 Charleston St # B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2414 Charleston St # B offer parking?
No, 2414 Charleston St # B does not offer parking.
Does 2414 Charleston St # B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2414 Charleston St # B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 Charleston St # B have a pool?
No, 2414 Charleston St # B does not have a pool.
Does 2414 Charleston St # B have accessible units?
No, 2414 Charleston St # B does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 Charleston St # B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2414 Charleston St # B has units with dishwashers.

