2414 Charleston St # B

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

Sweet victorian styled exterior with a modern and spacious interior. Nestled in a quaint gated community this location is perfect for those wanting to be near the Medical Center and Hermann Park. This beautiful unit offer 3 large bedrooms, spacious master suite, open living and dining area, high ceilings, and a kitchen any gourmet would love. Completely gated and fenced for privacy and security. Call today to schedule your tour! (Landlord Prefers 600+ Credit Scores/ No Open Bankruptcies/ No Broken Leases, Evictions or Landlord Balances/ Income must be 3 x rent)

* $45 Non-Refundable Application Fee Per Adult 18yrs & older



* $235 Admin Fee due at Move In

* 1% Monthly Admin Fee