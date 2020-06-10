2414 Charleston St # B

Amenities
Sweet victorian styled exterior with a modern and spacious interior. Nestled in a quaint gated community this location is perfect for those wanting to be near the Medical Center and Hermann Park. This beautiful unit offer 3 large bedrooms, spacious master suite, open living and dining area, high ceilings, and a kitchen any gourmet would love. Completely gated and fenced for privacy and security. Call today to schedule your tour! (Landlord Prefers 600+ Credit Scores/ No Open Bankruptcies/ No Broken Leases, Evictions or Landlord Balances/ Income must be 3 x rent)
* $45 Non-Refundable Application Fee Per Adult 18yrs & older
* $235 Admin Fee due at Move In
* 1% Monthly Admin Fee