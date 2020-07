Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful recently renovated 3 bedroom home. New tile, new fixtures, updated appliances and fresh paint through out. Great location close to I-10 and Memorial Park. Nice sized yard with covered porch and storage shed. Recently added utility room with extra storage space. Washer and dryer included. This is a must see!