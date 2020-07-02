All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2404 Hollister Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2404 Hollister Street
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:48 PM

2404 Hollister Street

2404 Hollister Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Spring Branch Central
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2404 Hollister Street, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This amazing home in the quiet community of Kolbe Farms is a perfect representation of the comfortable and convenient living of Spring Branch. Featuring wood flooring, wrought iron spindles, a smart home setup with Nest thermostats, and an open common area with built-in speakers, this 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom property has everything youve been looking for. Put your culinary abilities on full display in the gourmet kitchen, complete with granite countertops, a tile backsplash, stainless steel Bosch appliances, and a breakfast bar. Spend a quiet evening indulging in some rest and relaxation in the luxurious master suite, equipped with a walk-in closet, marble flooring and countertops, dual vanities, a tub, and an oversized shower with a seat. Other distinguishing features include a covered patio and an electric car charger in the garage. Community amenities include a pool, kiddie pool, dog park, small lake, walking paths, and lots of green spaces. Book your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 Hollister Street have any available units?
2404 Hollister Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 Hollister Street have?
Some of 2404 Hollister Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 Hollister Street currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Hollister Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Hollister Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2404 Hollister Street is pet friendly.
Does 2404 Hollister Street offer parking?
Yes, 2404 Hollister Street offers parking.
Does 2404 Hollister Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 Hollister Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Hollister Street have a pool?
Yes, 2404 Hollister Street has a pool.
Does 2404 Hollister Street have accessible units?
No, 2404 Hollister Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Hollister Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2404 Hollister Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pearl Midtown
3101 Smith St
Houston, TX 77006
Carrington at Barker Cypress
7202 Barker Cypress Rd
Houston, TX 77433
West Lake Park
18100 West Rd
Houston, TX 77095
Braesmanor
8715 Timberside Drive
Houston, TX 77025
2900 West Dallas
2900 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Tanglewood Place
5920 Beverly Hill St
Houston, TX 77057
The Augusta
2660 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Winkler
8445 Winkler Drive
Houston, TX 77017

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston