2404 Hollister Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This amazing home in the quiet community of Kolbe Farms is a perfect representation of the comfortable and convenient living of Spring Branch. Featuring wood flooring, wrought iron spindles, a smart home setup with Nest thermostats, and an open common area with built-in speakers, this 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom property has everything youve been looking for. Put your culinary abilities on full display in the gourmet kitchen, complete with granite countertops, a tile backsplash, stainless steel Bosch appliances, and a breakfast bar. Spend a quiet evening indulging in some rest and relaxation in the luxurious master suite, equipped with a walk-in closet, marble flooring and countertops, dual vanities, a tub, and an oversized shower with a seat. Other distinguishing features include a covered patio and an electric car charger in the garage. Community amenities include a pool, kiddie pool, dog park, small lake, walking paths, and lots of green spaces. Book your private showing today!