2307 Camden Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking internet access furnished

Private furnished, 2br/2ba/3 story townhouse. per month. Electricity, wifi, cable, and linens all included.



Clean, hardwood floors throughout the house. Large living and dining area with high ceilings. Corner unit in this residential area with plenty of natural light. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Sunny bedroom and closet space.



Excellent location. Walking distance from Hermann Park and 5-10 minutes away from Texas Medical Center, Rice University, Museum District and Downtown. Easy access to all of Houstons major highways.



Covered parking is available as an option. Longer stays also available. Please state your need when you inquire.