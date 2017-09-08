All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

2307 Camden Drive

2307 Camden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2307 Camden Drive, Houston, TX 77021
MacGregor

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Private furnished, 2br/2ba/3 story townhouse. per month. Electricity, wifi, cable, and linens all included.

Clean, hardwood floors throughout the house. Large living and dining area with high ceilings. Corner unit in this residential area with plenty of natural light. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Sunny bedroom and closet space.

Excellent location. Walking distance from Hermann Park and 5-10 minutes away from Texas Medical Center, Rice University, Museum District and Downtown. Easy access to all of Houstons major highways.

Covered parking is available as an option. Longer stays also available. Please state your need when you inquire.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 Camden Drive have any available units?
2307 Camden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2307 Camden Drive have?
Some of 2307 Camden Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2307 Camden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2307 Camden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 Camden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2307 Camden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2307 Camden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2307 Camden Drive offers parking.
Does 2307 Camden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2307 Camden Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 Camden Drive have a pool?
No, 2307 Camden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2307 Camden Drive have accessible units?
No, 2307 Camden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 Camden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2307 Camden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

