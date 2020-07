Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Never flooded! Newly renovated home with the updates of fresh paint, carpet in all bedrooms and hall way , mini blinds, kitchen sink and cabinet. Home is spacious and bright; features large family room with built-in bookshelves, formal dining with built-in buffet counter, lots of closet spaces. Back yard has covered patio and wood deck, pretty landscaping. Ready for move in.