2230 Bancroft Street

Amenities
Live the luxurious lifestyle of the River Oaks District while enjoying the serenity & privacy of Bancroft Square's gated community. This corner townhome boasts large windows with plantation shutters, abundance of natural light and an open & spacious floor plan. Kitchen includes granite counters and stainless appliances. Master suite offers soaring ceilings, dual closets, soaking tub, separate shower and double vanities. New carpet throughout, washer/dryer and refrigerator included. Multiple areas for guest parking within the community. Available for immediate move-in.