2230 Bancroft Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Live the luxurious lifestyle of the River Oaks District while enjoying the serenity & privacy of Bancroft Square's gated community. This corner townhome boasts large windows with plantation shutters, abundance of natural light and an open & spacious floor plan. Kitchen includes granite counters and stainless appliances. Master suite offers soaring ceilings, dual closets, soaking tub, separate shower and double vanities. New carpet throughout, washer/dryer and refrigerator included. Multiple areas for guest parking within the community. Available for immediate move-in.