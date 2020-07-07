2226 Wavell St.

Amenities
Newly Renovated - Move In Ready Home - Property Id: 239643
Completely renovated to code, w/in the last 2 months
New paint inside and out
Large master bdrm w/en suite & large walk-in closet
New Granite counters & bar top for eating
New flooring & New lighting
New appliances (Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher,Microwave)
New bathroom fixtures & toilets
Large backyard & new fencing
2-car attached garage w/extra driveway parking
This home has easy access to Schools, Grocery, Public Transportation, Playgrounds, Shopping and more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239643
Property Id 239643
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5623679)