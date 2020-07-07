All apartments in Houston
2226 Wavell St.

2226 Wavell Street · No Longer Available
Location

2226 Wavell Street, Houston, TX 77088
Acres Home

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Newly Renovated - Move In Ready Home - Property Id: 239643

Completely renovated to code, w/in the last 2 months
New paint inside and out
Large master bdrm w/en suite & large walk-in closet
New Granite counters & bar top for eating
New flooring & New lighting
New appliances (Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher,Microwave)
New bathroom fixtures & toilets
Large backyard & new fencing
2-car attached garage w/extra driveway parking

This home has easy access to Schools, Grocery, Public Transportation, Playgrounds, Shopping and more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239643
Property Id 239643

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5623679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 Wavell St. have any available units?
2226 Wavell St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2226 Wavell St. have?
Some of 2226 Wavell St.'s amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2226 Wavell St. currently offering any rent specials?
2226 Wavell St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 Wavell St. pet-friendly?
No, 2226 Wavell St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2226 Wavell St. offer parking?
Yes, 2226 Wavell St. offers parking.
Does 2226 Wavell St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2226 Wavell St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 Wavell St. have a pool?
No, 2226 Wavell St. does not have a pool.
Does 2226 Wavell St. have accessible units?
No, 2226 Wavell St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 Wavell St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2226 Wavell St. has units with dishwashers.

