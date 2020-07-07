2226 Wavell St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Newly Renovated - Move In Ready Home



Completely renovated to code, w/in the last 2 months

New paint inside and out

Large master bdrm w/en suite & large walk-in closet

New Granite counters & bar top for eating

New flooring & New lighting

New appliances (Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher,Microwave)

New bathroom fixtures & toilets

Large backyard & new fencing

2-car attached garage w/extra driveway parking



This home has easy access to Schools, Grocery, Public Transportation, Playgrounds, Shopping and more.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239643

No Pets Allowed



