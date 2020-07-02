All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:43 PM

2221 Portsmouth Street

2221 Portsmouth Street · No Longer Available
Location

2221 Portsmouth Street, Houston, TX 77098
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
new construction
Honey, STOP THE CAR...this is the ONE! Have you been searching for a simply stunning modern home in the burgeoning Upper Kirby District? This beautiful 3 Story contemporary/modern nearly new construction house offers 22' ceilings and open concept in the expansive open first floor living and dining areas, the stylish and functional kitchen features a huge island, acres of cabinetry and top notch Thermador appliances. Expansive windows and gallery inspired wall space for art. Decadent master retreat with a luxurious spa like bath, custom fitted room sized closet and private covered balcony. Entertain friends and family in your spacious 3rd floor game room with built-in bar, rooftop terrace featuring showstopping Downtown and Upper Kirby views. Additional features include sleek cool finishes and a sizable backyard with summer kitchen capabilities and space for a pool or garden and the fur babies to roam. Elevator capable (stacked closets and dropped slab) to all floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 Portsmouth Street have any available units?
2221 Portsmouth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2221 Portsmouth Street have?
Some of 2221 Portsmouth Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 Portsmouth Street currently offering any rent specials?
2221 Portsmouth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 Portsmouth Street pet-friendly?
No, 2221 Portsmouth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2221 Portsmouth Street offer parking?
Yes, 2221 Portsmouth Street offers parking.
Does 2221 Portsmouth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2221 Portsmouth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 Portsmouth Street have a pool?
Yes, 2221 Portsmouth Street has a pool.
Does 2221 Portsmouth Street have accessible units?
Yes, 2221 Portsmouth Street has accessible units.
Does 2221 Portsmouth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2221 Portsmouth Street has units with dishwashers.

