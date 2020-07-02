2221 Portsmouth Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator game room parking pool hot tub new construction

Honey, STOP THE CAR...this is the ONE! Have you been searching for a simply stunning modern home in the burgeoning Upper Kirby District? This beautiful 3 Story contemporary/modern nearly new construction house offers 22' ceilings and open concept in the expansive open first floor living and dining areas, the stylish and functional kitchen features a huge island, acres of cabinetry and top notch Thermador appliances. Expansive windows and gallery inspired wall space for art. Decadent master retreat with a luxurious spa like bath, custom fitted room sized closet and private covered balcony. Entertain friends and family in your spacious 3rd floor game room with built-in bar, rooftop terrace featuring showstopping Downtown and Upper Kirby views. Additional features include sleek cool finishes and a sizable backyard with summer kitchen capabilities and space for a pool or garden and the fur babies to roam. Elevator capable (stacked closets and dropped slab) to all floors.