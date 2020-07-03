All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2207 Clear Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2207 Clear Ridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2207 Clear Ridge Drive

2207 Clear Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Kingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2207 Clear Ridge Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming and affordable home in the much desired Kingwood community! This all brick one story offers great curb appeal, versatile Living or Dining as you enter, an Island Kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space, wrap around breakfast bar, bright and cheerful breakfast area, a huge Den that features high ceilings, a cozy fireplace centered between built-ins and a split bedroom floor plan. Tiled Entry, plush carpet++Master suite has dual vanities, separate tub and shower, and a walk-in closet. You won't be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 Clear Ridge Drive have any available units?
2207 Clear Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 Clear Ridge Drive have?
Some of 2207 Clear Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 Clear Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2207 Clear Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 Clear Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2207 Clear Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2207 Clear Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2207 Clear Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2207 Clear Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 Clear Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 Clear Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2207 Clear Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2207 Clear Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2207 Clear Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 Clear Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2207 Clear Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lincoln Galleria
2100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Gables Metropolitan Uptown
3300 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Serena Forest
12603 Northborough Dr
Houston, TX 77067
Alta Med Main
9330 Main Street
Houston, TX 77025
Aspire At 610
8900 Lakes at 610 Drive
Houston, TX 77054
IMT Woodland Meadows
25335 Budde Rd
Houston, TX 77380
3800 Main
3800 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Riverwalk
450 Normandy St
Houston, TX 77015

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston