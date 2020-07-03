2207 Clear Ridge Drive

Amenities

Charming and affordable home in the much desired Kingwood community! This all brick one story offers great curb appeal, versatile Living or Dining as you enter, an Island Kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space, wrap around breakfast bar, bright and cheerful breakfast area, a huge Den that features high ceilings, a cozy fireplace centered between built-ins and a split bedroom floor plan. Tiled Entry, plush carpet++Master suite has dual vanities, separate tub and shower, and a walk-in closet. You won't be disappointed!