Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2207 Chantilly
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2207 Chantilly

2207 Chantilly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2207 Chantilly Lane, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Available now! Great location, minutes from the Galleria and Downtown. Home has been professionally cleaned by Healthy Home Cleaning System. This home is just one block form TC Jester Park and the hike and bike trail. Lots of living space including a combo living/dining area along with a separate den with vaulted ceiling and bay window. Extra room off the kitchen can be used for office/study. Granite counter-tops in kitchen and secondary bathroom. Neutral color scheme throughout. Kitchen includes peninsula with room for bar stools and lots of cabinet space! Refrigerator included. Master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom, dressing area and 3 closets, one that is a walk in closet. Utility room is in house. Storage shed in backyard. Never flooded. Lawn maintenance paid for by landlord every other week. Hurry to see this cute well maintained home! The Listing Agent is the owner and a licensed realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 Chantilly have any available units?
2207 Chantilly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 Chantilly have?
Some of 2207 Chantilly's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 Chantilly currently offering any rent specials?
2207 Chantilly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 Chantilly pet-friendly?
No, 2207 Chantilly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2207 Chantilly offer parking?
No, 2207 Chantilly does not offer parking.
Does 2207 Chantilly have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 Chantilly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 Chantilly have a pool?
No, 2207 Chantilly does not have a pool.
Does 2207 Chantilly have accessible units?
No, 2207 Chantilly does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 Chantilly have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2207 Chantilly has units with dishwashers.

