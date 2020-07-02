2207 Chantilly

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher walk in closets range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Available now! Great location, minutes from the Galleria and Downtown. Home has been professionally cleaned by Healthy Home Cleaning System. This home is just one block form TC Jester Park and the hike and bike trail. Lots of living space including a combo living/dining area along with a separate den with vaulted ceiling and bay window. Extra room off the kitchen can be used for office/study. Granite counter-tops in kitchen and secondary bathroom. Neutral color scheme throughout. Kitchen includes peninsula with room for bar stools and lots of cabinet space! Refrigerator included. Master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom, dressing area and 3 closets, one that is a walk in closet. Utility room is in house. Storage shed in backyard. Never flooded. Lawn maintenance paid for by landlord every other week. Hurry to see this cute well maintained home! The Listing Agent is the owner and a licensed realtor.