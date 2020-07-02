219 27th St

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Very nice, newer 3 story home in gated community of 8 homes. Fully furnished and all utilities, internet included. One room is an office, but can be made into a bedroom. 3.5 baths, jacuzzi in master.



Rates and terms negotiable. We do month to month with two weeks notice. Very flexible. Pets may be considered.



Close to downtown Houston, medical center, Galleria. Midtown, Easy terms, flexible.



We live only a few blocks away and are available 24/7.



Great for short or long term or temporary stays for relocation, internships, visiting Houston, business trips, home renovations, insurance, between home closings.



All amenities included in rental price, no utility upcharge, no fees.