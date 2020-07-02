All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 219 27th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
219 27th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

219 27th St

219 W 27th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

219 W 27th St, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Very nice, newer 3 story home in gated community of 8 homes. Fully furnished and all utilities, internet included. One room is an office, but can be made into a bedroom. 3.5 baths, jacuzzi in master.

Rates and terms negotiable. We do month to month with two weeks notice. Very flexible. Pets may be considered.

Close to downtown Houston, medical center, Galleria. Midtown, Easy terms, flexible.

We live only a few blocks away and are available 24/7.

Great for short or long term or temporary stays for relocation, internships, visiting Houston, business trips, home renovations, insurance, between home closings.

All amenities included in rental price, no utility upcharge, no fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 27th St have any available units?
219 27th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 27th St have?
Some of 219 27th St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 27th St currently offering any rent specials?
219 27th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 27th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 27th St is pet friendly.
Does 219 27th St offer parking?
No, 219 27th St does not offer parking.
Does 219 27th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 27th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 27th St have a pool?
No, 219 27th St does not have a pool.
Does 219 27th St have accessible units?
No, 219 27th St does not have accessible units.
Does 219 27th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 27th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chandler Park Apartment Homes
1950 Eldridge Pky
Houston, TX 77077
Ashton on West Dallas
1616 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
The Legend at Park Ten
15000 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Gables Cityscape
3720 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77027
Post Oak at Woodway
99 N Post Oak Ln
Houston, TX 77024
Everly
2827 Dunvale Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Tiffany Square
3030 Greenridge Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Cashel Springs
14222 Wunderlich Dr
Houston, TX 77069

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston