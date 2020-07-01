All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2120 McKee St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2120 McKee St.
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:13 AM

2120 McKee St.

2120 McKee St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2120 McKee St, Houston, TX 77026
Northside Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2120 McKee St. Available 05/01/20 Charming 1-2br/1ba Duplex for lease!! Minutes from Downtown!! - Charming remodeled 1-2BR/1Ba Duplex. Minutes from Downtown & Light Rail! Excellent condition with living/study. Gleaming wood floors through out. Brand new custom kitchen with granite counter tops, new bath, and laundry area. Stackable washer & dryer. Tenant connects own electricity and pays landlord for water & gas. Rooms sizes are approx. *Tenant will connect electricity. *Tenant will pay landlord $60 p/month to cover for gas, water, and sewer.

(RLNE3349898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 McKee St. have any available units?
2120 McKee St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 McKee St. have?
Some of 2120 McKee St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 McKee St. currently offering any rent specials?
2120 McKee St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 McKee St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2120 McKee St. is pet friendly.
Does 2120 McKee St. offer parking?
No, 2120 McKee St. does not offer parking.
Does 2120 McKee St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2120 McKee St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 McKee St. have a pool?
No, 2120 McKee St. does not have a pool.
Does 2120 McKee St. have accessible units?
No, 2120 McKee St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 McKee St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2120 McKee St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Aubrey
2310 Crescent Park Dr
Houston, TX 77077
City View Lofts
15 N Chenevert St
Houston, TX 77002
The Plaza at River Oaks
1920 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
Reserve At 63 Sixty Three
6363 W Airport Blvd
Houston, TX 77035
Westchase Forest
11355 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Sunrise By The Park
155 Birdsall St
Houston, TX 77007
Alara
17601 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Estates at Memorial Heights
616 Memorial Heights Dr
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston