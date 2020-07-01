Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2120 McKee St. Available 05/01/20 Charming 1-2br/1ba Duplex for lease!! Minutes from Downtown!! - Charming remodeled 1-2BR/1Ba Duplex. Minutes from Downtown & Light Rail! Excellent condition with living/study. Gleaming wood floors through out. Brand new custom kitchen with granite counter tops, new bath, and laundry area. Stackable washer & dryer. Tenant connects own electricity and pays landlord for water & gas. Rooms sizes are approx. *Tenant will connect electricity. *Tenant will pay landlord $60 p/month to cover for gas, water, and sewer.



