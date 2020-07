Amenities

Very cool 4th floor condo in a great location. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, grocery, etc. Stainless steel appliances, rich wood flooring, granite countertops , modern lighting, and much more adorn this fantastic condo. Call today to take a look. You won't be disappointed.

