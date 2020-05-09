All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:20 PM

2114 THICKET RIDGE Lane

2114 Thicket Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2114 Thicket Ridge Lane, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
media room
Spectacular Energy Corridor Home at manned gated Lakes of Parkway Community!!! Location second to none, steps away from lake and walking trails. Property offers 5 bedrooms with 4 full baths and 1 powder bath, Gourmet kitchen plus a dirty kitchen, Mediaroom , gameroom, fabulous veranda and sports court at the back yard. Open floorplan custom built so all living areas have views of yard. High ceilings and hardwood flooring, plenty of natural light. . Great location walking distance to Village School and close to secondary gate. The rent includes washer, dryer ,family room TV and media room totally equipped.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 THICKET RIDGE Lane have any available units?
2114 THICKET RIDGE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2114 THICKET RIDGE Lane have?
Some of 2114 THICKET RIDGE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2114 THICKET RIDGE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2114 THICKET RIDGE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 THICKET RIDGE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2114 THICKET RIDGE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2114 THICKET RIDGE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2114 THICKET RIDGE Lane offers parking.
Does 2114 THICKET RIDGE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2114 THICKET RIDGE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 THICKET RIDGE Lane have a pool?
No, 2114 THICKET RIDGE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2114 THICKET RIDGE Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 2114 THICKET RIDGE Lane has accessible units.
Does 2114 THICKET RIDGE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2114 THICKET RIDGE Lane has units with dishwashers.

