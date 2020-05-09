2114 THICKET RIDGE Lane

Amenities
Spectacular Energy Corridor Home at manned gated Lakes of Parkway Community!!! Location second to none, steps away from lake and walking trails. Property offers 5 bedrooms with 4 full baths and 1 powder bath, Gourmet kitchen plus a dirty kitchen, Mediaroom , gameroom, fabulous veranda and sports court at the back yard. Open floorplan custom built so all living areas have views of yard. High ceilings and hardwood flooring, plenty of natural light. . Great location walking distance to Village School and close to secondary gate. The rent includes washer, dryer ,family room TV and media room totally equipped.