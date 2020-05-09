2114 THICKET RIDGE Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage media room

Spectacular Energy Corridor Home at manned gated Lakes of Parkway Community!!! Location second to none, steps away from lake and walking trails. Property offers 5 bedrooms with 4 full baths and 1 powder bath, Gourmet kitchen plus a dirty kitchen, Mediaroom , gameroom, fabulous veranda and sports court at the back yard. Open floorplan custom built so all living areas have views of yard. High ceilings and hardwood flooring, plenty of natural light. . Great location walking distance to Village School and close to secondary gate. The rent includes washer, dryer ,family room TV and media room totally equipped.