2112 Reinerman St

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f7a4135083 ---- Schedule your showing for this amazing contemporary home in Cottage Grove! Features a private patio, front and side yard with sprinkler system. Interior features stained concrete and beautiful solid oak floors with an open floor plan. The gourmet kitchen features stainless appliances, granite counter tops and loads of cabinet and counter space. Private balcony with double french doors leads from the living area. The large master boasts two closets with ample storage! No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA