Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2112 Reinerman St
Last updated July 21 2019 at 4:19 PM

2112 Reinerman St

2112 Reinerman Street · No Longer Available
Location

2112 Reinerman Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f7a4135083 ---- Schedule your showing for this amazing contemporary home in Cottage Grove! Features a private patio, front and side yard with sprinkler system. Interior features stained concrete and beautiful solid oak floors with an open floor plan. The gourmet kitchen features stainless appliances, granite counter tops and loads of cabinet and counter space. Private balcony with double french doors leads from the living area. The large master boasts two closets with ample storage! No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Reinerman St have any available units?
2112 Reinerman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 Reinerman St have?
Some of 2112 Reinerman St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Reinerman St currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Reinerman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Reinerman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2112 Reinerman St is pet friendly.
Does 2112 Reinerman St offer parking?
No, 2112 Reinerman St does not offer parking.
Does 2112 Reinerman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Reinerman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Reinerman St have a pool?
No, 2112 Reinerman St does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Reinerman St have accessible units?
No, 2112 Reinerman St does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Reinerman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2112 Reinerman St does not have units with dishwashers.

