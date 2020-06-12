2110 Yale St

Amenities
“Take your million dollar bonus and shove it!” You proudly exclaimed to your now-former ex boss. Not that she deserved it, she was actually a nice and reasonable person. But you told her to shove it anyways. And now you’re free! You’ve turned down the million dollar bonus, private jet access, and unlimited arcade game access. What for? To build your own soon-to-be-wildly-successful company. What that company will be, how it will be financed, who you’ll hire…..all unimportant details at the moment. You’ll figure that out soon. But anyways, since you gave up that million dollar bonus, you kinda need to downsize from living in that super sweet penthouse/yacht thing you live in. Instead, you’ll be living in this fantastic Houston apartment complex where you will surely build your dream company that does…..something. But it’s cool. In the meantime you’ll have access to sweet modern amenities, resort style pools, and unlimited coffee machine access. Cool!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
9' Ceilings
Open Floor Plan
Wood Flooring
Dishwasher
Dual Vanity
Espresso Cabinets
Garden Tub
Granite Countertops
Kitchen Island
Linen Closet
Microwave
Pantry
Refrigerator
Shaker-style Cabinets
Stainless Steel Appliances
Tile Backsplash
Under-cabinet Lighting
Built-in Desk
Ceiling Fan in Bedrooms
Patio / Balcony
Upgraded Lighting
Walk-in Closet
Air Conditioning
Carpet in Bedrooms
Extra Storage
Washer and Dryer
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Fitness Center
Running / Bike Path Nearby
Swimming Pool
BBQ Grills
Billiards
Clubhouse
Courtyard
Demonstration Kitchen
Media Room
Outdoor Fire Features
Outdoor Lounge
Resident Events
Resident Lounge
Cat Friendly
Dog Friendly
Business Center
Complimentary Coffee Bar
Gated Community
High Walk Score
Meeting / Conference Room
Package Receiving
Garage Parking
Dining Nearby
Shopping Nearby
_______________________________
Tired of researching that new apartment?
We’re Taco Street Locating. Through years of magic wizardry stuff, complicated algorithms, and occasional witchcraft, we’ve found a way to harness the awesome powers of tacos and apply it to apartment locating. Trust us, it look a lot of magic. But anyways, we did it. Let us be the corn and or flour wrapped tortilla that wraps all of your apartment hunting mess into a comprehensive yet simple metaphorical research taco. Guacamole and all. Oh, we’re free to work with too. So….reach out to us!