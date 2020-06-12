All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2110 Yale St
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:01 AM

2110 Yale St

2110 Yale St · No Longer Available
Location

2110 Yale St, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
media room
package receiving
&ldquo;Take your million dollar bonus and shove it!&rdquo; You proudly exclaimed to your now-former ex boss. Not that she deserved it, she was actually a nice and reasonable person. But you told her to shove it anyways. And now you&rsquo;re free! You&rsquo;ve turned down the million dollar bonus, private jet access, and unlimited arcade game access. What for? To build your own soon-to-be-wildly-successful company. What that company will be, how it will be financed, who you&rsquo;ll hire&hellip;..all unimportant details at the moment. You&rsquo;ll figure that out soon. But anyways, since you gave up that million dollar bonus, you kinda need to downsize from living in that super sweet penthouse/yacht thing you live in. Instead, you&rsquo;ll be living in this fantastic Houston apartment complex where you will surely build your dream company that does&hellip;..something. But it&rsquo;s cool. In the meantime you&rsquo;ll have access to sweet modern amenities, resort style pools, and unlimited coffee machine access. Cool!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

9' Ceilings

Open Floor Plan

Wood Flooring

Dishwasher

Dual Vanity

Espresso Cabinets

Garden Tub

Granite Countertops

Kitchen Island

Linen Closet

Microwave

Pantry

Refrigerator

Shaker-style Cabinets

Stainless Steel Appliances

Tile Backsplash

Under-cabinet Lighting

Built-in Desk

Ceiling Fan in Bedrooms

Patio / Balcony

Upgraded Lighting

Walk-in Closet

Air Conditioning

Carpet in Bedrooms

Extra Storage

Washer and Dryer

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Fitness Center

Running / Bike Path Nearby

Swimming Pool

BBQ Grills

Billiards

Clubhouse

Courtyard

Demonstration Kitchen

Media Room

Outdoor Fire Features

Outdoor Lounge

Resident Events

Resident Lounge

Cat Friendly

Dog Friendly

Business Center

Complimentary Coffee Bar

Gated Community

High Walk Score

Meeting / Conference Room

Package Receiving

Garage Parking

Dining Nearby

Shopping Nearby

_______________________________

Tired of researching that new apartment?

We&rsquo;re Taco Street Locating. Through years of magic wizardry stuff, complicated algorithms, and occasional witchcraft, we&rsquo;ve found a way to harness the awesome powers of tacos and apply it to apartment locating. Trust us, it look a lot of magic. But anyways, we did it. Let us be the corn and or flour wrapped tortilla that wraps all of your apartment hunting mess into a comprehensive yet simple metaphorical research taco. Guacamole and all. Oh, we&rsquo;re free to work with too. So&hellip;.reach out to us!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Yale St have any available units?
2110 Yale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 Yale St have?
Some of 2110 Yale St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Yale St currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Yale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Yale St pet-friendly?
No, 2110 Yale St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2110 Yale St offer parking?
Yes, 2110 Yale St offers parking.
Does 2110 Yale St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2110 Yale St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Yale St have a pool?
Yes, 2110 Yale St has a pool.
Does 2110 Yale St have accessible units?
Yes, 2110 Yale St has accessible units.
Does 2110 Yale St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 Yale St has units with dishwashers.

