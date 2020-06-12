2110 Yale St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center conference room carport clubhouse coffee bar courtyard gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage media room package receiving

“Take your million dollar bonus and shove it!” You proudly exclaimed to your now-former ex boss. Not that she deserved it, she was actually a nice and reasonable person. But you told her to shove it anyways. And now you’re free! You’ve turned down the million dollar bonus, private jet access, and unlimited arcade game access. What for? To build your own soon-to-be-wildly-successful company. What that company will be, how it will be financed, who you’ll hire…..all unimportant details at the moment. You’ll figure that out soon. But anyways, since you gave up that million dollar bonus, you kinda need to downsize from living in that super sweet penthouse/yacht thing you live in. Instead, you’ll be living in this fantastic Houston apartment complex where you will surely build your dream company that does…..something. But it’s cool. In the meantime you’ll have access to sweet modern amenities, resort style pools, and unlimited coffee machine access. Cool!



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



9' Ceilings



Open Floor Plan



Wood Flooring



Dishwasher



Dual Vanity



Espresso Cabinets



Garden Tub



Granite Countertops



Kitchen Island



Linen Closet



Microwave



Pantry



Refrigerator



Shaker-style Cabinets



Stainless Steel Appliances



Tile Backsplash



Under-cabinet Lighting



Built-in Desk



Ceiling Fan in Bedrooms



Patio / Balcony



Upgraded Lighting



Walk-in Closet



Air Conditioning



Carpet in Bedrooms



Extra Storage



Washer and Dryer



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Fitness Center



Running / Bike Path Nearby



Swimming Pool



BBQ Grills



Billiards



Clubhouse



Courtyard



Demonstration Kitchen



Media Room



Outdoor Fire Features



Outdoor Lounge



Resident Events



Resident Lounge



Cat Friendly



Dog Friendly



Business Center



Complimentary Coffee Bar



Gated Community



High Walk Score



Meeting / Conference Room



Package Receiving



Garage Parking



Dining Nearby



Shopping Nearby



_______________________________



Tired of researching that new apartment?



We’re Taco Street Locating. Through years of magic wizardry stuff, complicated algorithms, and occasional witchcraft, we’ve found a way to harness the awesome powers of tacos and apply it to apartment locating. Trust us, it look a lot of magic. But anyways, we did it. Let us be the corn and or flour wrapped tortilla that wraps all of your apartment hunting mess into a comprehensive yet simple metaphorical research taco. Guacamole and all. Oh, we’re free to work with too. So….reach out to us!