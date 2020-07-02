All apartments in Houston
Last updated September 16 2019 at 4:36 PM

2106 Stacy Gln

2106 Stacy Gln · No Longer Available
Location

2106 Stacy Gln, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Beautiful 3 level Town House in the Houston Heights has every amenity you could want! This Sandcastle Homes Floor Plan comes complete with An Open Concept Kitchen, Dining and Living Areas with a Gas Fireplace, Granite Counter Tops, Ceramic Tile in all Wet Areas and Full Stainless Steel Kitchen with Huge Pantry along with Wainscoting on the Entire 3rd Floor in this Gorgeous Home. Even comes complete with Washer and Dryer, Storage in Garage and Patio with Privacy Fence. The Primary Master Bedroom has an Oversized Jetted Tub, Separate Walk-In Shower with an Enormous Walk-In Closet. 3x's Monthly Income/550 Credit/No Felonies/Broken Leases/Evictions/Unlawful Detainers Past 3 Years..NOW LEASING!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Stacy Gln have any available units?
2106 Stacy Gln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 Stacy Gln have?
Some of 2106 Stacy Gln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Stacy Gln currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Stacy Gln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Stacy Gln pet-friendly?
No, 2106 Stacy Gln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2106 Stacy Gln offer parking?
Yes, 2106 Stacy Gln offers parking.
Does 2106 Stacy Gln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2106 Stacy Gln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Stacy Gln have a pool?
No, 2106 Stacy Gln does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Stacy Gln have accessible units?
No, 2106 Stacy Gln does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Stacy Gln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 Stacy Gln does not have units with dishwashers.

