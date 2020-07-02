2106 Stacy Gln

Amenities

This Beautiful 3 level Town House in the Houston Heights has every amenity you could want! This Sandcastle Homes Floor Plan comes complete with An Open Concept Kitchen, Dining and Living Areas with a Gas Fireplace, Granite Counter Tops, Ceramic Tile in all Wet Areas and Full Stainless Steel Kitchen with Huge Pantry along with Wainscoting on the Entire 3rd Floor in this Gorgeous Home. Even comes complete with Washer and Dryer, Storage in Garage and Patio with Privacy Fence. The Primary Master Bedroom has an Oversized Jetted Tub, Separate Walk-In Shower with an Enormous Walk-In Closet. 3x's Monthly Income/550 Credit/No Felonies/Broken Leases/Evictions/Unlawful Detainers Past 3 Years..NOW LEASING!!!