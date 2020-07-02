210 W 13th Street

Amenities

This is a RARE find located in The Historic Heights neighborhood! Cozy Garage APT (13th and Yale St) which has been completely remodeled from floor to ceiling. Owner pays water and trash services and offers BRAND NEW Stainless Steel appliances! including a top-loading, full-sized W/Dryer that's never been used in a completely, separate storage/utility room conveniently located just off the kitchen & exclusive to your own, personal use. Newly installed Energy efficient windows installed with 2" white faux blinds and 24 hour surveillance.There's a private patio offered exclusively to the gardener in you, or just sitting outside for a little sun as you have your morning coffee or evening cocktail! 5-Star's for Most Walkable Neighborhood! Major attractions are: Eight Row Flint, Lola's, Dish Society, Calle Once, Heights Bier Garden, The Heights Theatre, Harold's and many other little hidden gem's! First Public, OPEN HOUSE this SAT, 6/15, 12-2pm. Come meet your hipster- trendy neighbors!