210 W 13th Street
Last updated June 15 2019 at 5:44 PM

210 W 13th Street

210 West 13th Street · No Longer Available
Location

210 West 13th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
This is a RARE find located in The Historic Heights neighborhood! Cozy Garage APT (13th and Yale St) which has been completely remodeled from floor to ceiling. Owner pays water and trash services and offers BRAND NEW Stainless Steel appliances! including a top-loading, full-sized W/Dryer that's never been used in a completely, separate storage/utility room conveniently located just off the kitchen & exclusive to your own, personal use. Newly installed Energy efficient windows installed with 2" white faux blinds and 24 hour surveillance.There's a private patio offered exclusively to the gardener in you, or just sitting outside for a little sun as you have your morning coffee or evening cocktail! 5-Star's for Most Walkable Neighborhood! Major attractions are: Eight Row Flint, Lola's, Dish Society, Calle Once, Heights Bier Garden, The Heights Theatre, Harold's and many other little hidden gem's! First Public, OPEN HOUSE this SAT, 6/15, 12-2pm. Come meet your hipster- trendy neighbors!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 W 13th Street have any available units?
210 W 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 W 13th Street have?
Some of 210 W 13th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 W 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 W 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 W 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 210 W 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 210 W 13th Street offer parking?
Yes, 210 W 13th Street offers parking.
Does 210 W 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 W 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 W 13th Street have a pool?
No, 210 W 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 210 W 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 210 W 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 W 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 W 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

