Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage hot tub extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Gorgeous home in desirable gated community located in The Greater Heights. One of the best locations in the neighborhood, this corner unit offers an unobstructed view of the open area on the side of the home. The home features an open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, high ceilings, generous balconies. Spacious bedrooms. Two car garage with extra storage and cedar garage doors. Close proximity to the best local spots in the Heights and easy access to major freeways.