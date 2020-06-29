2016 MAIN Street

Amenities

ALL BILLS PAID! Luxury living in the city! This 1 bed furnished condo is located on the 21st floor of a well-established, well managed Hi-Rise community, offers luxury living in the heart of Downtown Houston! Upon entry you are greeted by a spacious family room w/ hardwood flooring & direct access to a balcony with sweeping views of the city! Whipping up your favorite recipes is a real treat in the gorgeous kitchen equipped with granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar & cabinets that provide ample storage space! In the evenings, withdraw to the spacious bedroom featuring hardwood floors, two sliding door closets and direct access to the balcony! The luxurious bathroom showcases twin granite vanities, tile floors, tiled accent walls & a frameless tiled walk-in shower! The building has fantastic amenities including a fitness center, pool, spa, putting green, grills, party room, parking garage, 24/7 security, Lease must be a minimum 31 days.