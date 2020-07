Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Lovely one story home with four bedrooms and swimming pool. Home features formal living room with fireplace,formal dining room and spacious family room. The kitchen has granite counters,plenty of cabinet and counter space. The master suite is split from the three secondary bedrooms. This home offers plenty of natural light and there is no carpet in the home. There are great views of the pool from family room,kitchen and breakfast room.