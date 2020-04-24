2000 S Voss Rd

Amenities

Go on, don’t be timid. Yes, this excellently Houston apartment is speaking to you. Your soul even. Through some mythical soul-binding connection, these pictures of bedrooms and pools and various modern apartment amenities are connecting to on a level you haven’t experienced since your first love. The spacious floorplans give you plenty of space to open up your heart to the kind of love you’ve only read about in Oprah-recommended self help books. Serious s*#&$. Come check it out already!



Apartment Amenities



Soaking Tub



Built-In Buffets with Granite Slab Tops



Built-In Wine Racks



Digital Front Entry Locks



Dressing Rooms, Closets and Seasonal Storage



Expansive Kitchen Islands



Frameless Glass Walk-in Showers with Separate Soaking Tubs



Front-Loading Washers & Dryer in Every Home



Frosted Glass Doors



Ice & Water Dispensing Refrigerators



In-home Digital Safes



Intrusion Alarms with Motion Detection



Patio Fireplaces



Private Terraces & Patios



Signature Porcelain Floors



Soaring 10 ft. or 11 ft. Ceilings Throughout



Spacious Linen Closets



Stainless Appliances



USB Charging Ports



Community Amenities



Abundant Parking and Private Garages Available



Boutique-style Community



Carpeted Climate Controlled Corridors



Concierge Package Lockers



Guest Suite Accommodations Available



Health Club



Online Resident Portal and Resident Rewards Program



Outdoor Entertainment Lounge with Grilling Stations



Poolside Cabanas and Inviting Sun Terrace



Puppy Palazzo



Refreshing Salt Water Resort Style Pool with Baja Shelf, Fountains and Lap Lane



Tired of researching that new apartment?



We’re Taco Street Locating. Through years of magic wizardry stuff, complicated algorithms, and occasional witchcraft, we’ve found a way to harness the awesome powers of tacos and apply it to apartment locating. Trust us, it look a lot of magic. But anyways, we did it. Let us be the corn and or flour wrapped tortilla that wraps all of your apartment hunting mess into a comprehensive yet simple metaphorical research taco. Guacamole and all. Oh, we’re free to work with too. So….reach out to us!