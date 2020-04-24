2000 S Voss Rd

Amenities
Go on, don’t be timid. Yes, this excellently Houston apartment is speaking to you. Your soul even. Through some mythical soul-binding connection, these pictures of bedrooms and pools and various modern apartment amenities are connecting to on a level you haven’t experienced since your first love. The spacious floorplans give you plenty of space to open up your heart to the kind of love you’ve only read about in Oprah-recommended self help books. Serious s*#&$. Come check it out already!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Soaking Tub
Built-In Buffets with Granite Slab Tops
Built-In Wine Racks
Digital Front Entry Locks
Dressing Rooms, Closets and Seasonal Storage
Expansive Kitchen Islands
Frameless Glass Walk-in Showers with Separate Soaking Tubs
Front-Loading Washers & Dryer in Every Home
Frosted Glass Doors
Ice & Water Dispensing Refrigerators
In-home Digital Safes
Intrusion Alarms with Motion Detection
Patio Fireplaces
Private Terraces & Patios
Signature Porcelain Floors
Soaring 10 ft. or 11 ft. Ceilings Throughout
Spacious Linen Closets
Stainless Appliances
USB Charging Ports
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Abundant Parking and Private Garages Available
Boutique-style Community
Carpeted Climate Controlled Corridors
Concierge Package Lockers
Guest Suite Accommodations Available
Health Club
Online Resident Portal and Resident Rewards Program
Outdoor Entertainment Lounge with Grilling Stations
Poolside Cabanas and Inviting Sun Terrace
Puppy Palazzo
Refreshing Salt Water Resort Style Pool with Baja Shelf, Fountains and Lap Lane
___________________________
Tired of researching that new apartment?
We’re Taco Street Locating. Through years of magic wizardry stuff, complicated algorithms, and occasional witchcraft, we’ve found a way to harness the awesome powers of tacos and apply it to apartment locating. Trust us, it look a lot of magic. But anyways, we did it. Let us be the corn and or flour wrapped tortilla that wraps all of your apartment hunting mess into a comprehensive yet simple metaphorical research taco. Guacamole and all. Oh, we’re free to work with too. So….reach out to us!