Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:19 AM

2000 S Voss Rd

2000 South Voss Road · No Longer Available
Location

2000 South Voss Road, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
concierge
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Soaking Tub

Built-In Buffets with Granite Slab Tops

Built-In Wine Racks

Digital Front Entry Locks

Dressing Rooms, Closets and Seasonal Storage

Expansive Kitchen Islands

Frameless Glass Walk-in Showers with Separate Soaking Tubs

Front-Loading Washers & Dryer in Every Home

Frosted Glass Doors

Ice & Water Dispensing Refrigerators

In-home Digital Safes

Intrusion Alarms with Motion Detection

Patio Fireplaces

Private Terraces & Patios

Signature Porcelain Floors

Soaring 10 ft. or 11 ft. Ceilings Throughout

Spacious Linen Closets

Stainless Appliances

USB Charging Ports

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Abundant Parking and Private Garages Available

Boutique-style Community

Carpeted Climate Controlled Corridors

Concierge Package Lockers

Guest Suite Accommodations Available

Health Club

Online Resident Portal and Resident Rewards Program

Outdoor Entertainment Lounge with Grilling Stations

Poolside Cabanas and Inviting Sun Terrace

Puppy Palazzo

Refreshing Salt Water Resort Style Pool with Baja Shelf, Fountains and Lap Lane

___________________________

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 S Voss Rd have any available units?
2000 S Voss Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 S Voss Rd have?
Some of 2000 S Voss Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 S Voss Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2000 S Voss Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 S Voss Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2000 S Voss Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2000 S Voss Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2000 S Voss Rd offers parking.
Does 2000 S Voss Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 S Voss Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 S Voss Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2000 S Voss Rd has a pool.
Does 2000 S Voss Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 2000 S Voss Rd has accessible units.
Does 2000 S Voss Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 S Voss Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

