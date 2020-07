Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

Work Downtown & Live 5 Minutes Away! 2200 SF Stylish Montrose Studio near Buffalo Bayou Park. Freestanding. Completely Renovated, 2 bedrooms on the first floor with a bath in each room, in-house 12x10 laundry room/storage(washer & dryer provided).2nd floor has an open layout- living/dining/kitchen that opens to a private terrace 500 sq ft , There is a 3rd floor loft that can be an office or studio. Recent stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator