All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1918 Briarturn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1918 Briarturn Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:58 PM

1918 Briarturn Drive

1918 Briarturn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1918 Briarturn Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Gorgeous home in the Energy Corridor area! Located on a quiet street with low traffic in the Briar Village subdivision, this home is ideal for peaceful walks around the friendly neighborhood. The expansive backyard boasts a serene covered deck and a patio, perfect for large social gatherings or quality time with family and friends. Elegant marble mosaic landing welcomes you at the front door and has a direct view into the courtyard. This cozy home has large windows that allow natural light into the open floorplan. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, office nook, 2-car detached garage, and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features two pantries and plenty of counter space. The master bathroom was custom-designed to include a fully enclosed glass shower and a marble countertop and backsplash. Additionally, the guest bathroom was recently upgraded with marble floors and travertine countertop. Highway 6, I-10, and Westpark Tollway are accessible for an easy commute into the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 Briarturn Drive have any available units?
1918 Briarturn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1918 Briarturn Drive have?
Some of 1918 Briarturn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 Briarturn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1918 Briarturn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 Briarturn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1918 Briarturn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1918 Briarturn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1918 Briarturn Drive offers parking.
Does 1918 Briarturn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 Briarturn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 Briarturn Drive have a pool?
No, 1918 Briarturn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1918 Briarturn Drive have accessible units?
No, 1918 Briarturn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 Briarturn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1918 Briarturn Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Redford
1221 Redford Rd
Houston, TX 77034
Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments
18001 Cypress Trace Rd
Houston, TX 77090
Trafalgar Apartment Homes
2900 Briarhurst Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Bellagio
15000 Philippine St
Houston, TX 77040
Windsor at West University
2630 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77005
Stoney Brook Apartments
2717 Stoney Brook Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Riverwalk
450 Normandy St
Houston, TX 77015
AMLI City Vista
2221 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston