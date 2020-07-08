1918 Briarturn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Gorgeous home in the Energy Corridor area! Located on a quiet street with low traffic in the Briar Village subdivision, this home is ideal for peaceful walks around the friendly neighborhood. The expansive backyard boasts a serene covered deck and a patio, perfect for large social gatherings or quality time with family and friends. Elegant marble mosaic landing welcomes you at the front door and has a direct view into the courtyard. This cozy home has large windows that allow natural light into the open floorplan. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, office nook, 2-car detached garage, and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features two pantries and plenty of counter space. The master bathroom was custom-designed to include a fully enclosed glass shower and a marble countertop and backsplash. Additionally, the guest bathroom was recently upgraded with marble floors and travertine countertop. Highway 6, I-10, and Westpark Tollway are accessible for an easy commute into the city.