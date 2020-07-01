1819 W 24th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

This amazing home features rooftop terrace with hot tub, tons of custom upgrades, soaring ceilings with built-in surround sound, beautiful kitchen with all the bells and whistles. Hardwoods floors, lovely custom light fixtures/ chandelier. Huge master suite, spa tub/ separate shower, double vanity sinks, large walk-in closets. Fenced backyard, private driveway. Conveniently located walking distance to White Oak Bayou running/bike trail. Easy access to 6-10 & all major freeways. A MUST SEE!! Ready for immediate move-in!!