All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1819 W 24th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1819 W 24th St
Last updated September 16 2019 at 4:36 PM

1819 W 24th St

1819 West 24th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1819 West 24th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
This amazing home features rooftop terrace with hot tub, tons of custom upgrades, soaring ceilings with built-in surround sound, beautiful kitchen with all the bells and whistles. Hardwoods floors, lovely custom light fixtures/ chandelier. Huge master suite, spa tub/ separate shower, double vanity sinks, large walk-in closets. Fenced backyard, private driveway. Conveniently located walking distance to White Oak Bayou running/bike trail. Easy access to 6-10 & all major freeways. A MUST SEE!! Ready for immediate move-in!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 W 24th St have any available units?
1819 W 24th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 W 24th St have?
Some of 1819 W 24th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 W 24th St currently offering any rent specials?
1819 W 24th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 W 24th St pet-friendly?
No, 1819 W 24th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1819 W 24th St offer parking?
No, 1819 W 24th St does not offer parking.
Does 1819 W 24th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 W 24th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 W 24th St have a pool?
No, 1819 W 24th St does not have a pool.
Does 1819 W 24th St have accessible units?
No, 1819 W 24th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 W 24th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 W 24th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Commerce Park
15330 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090
High Point Uptown
807 S Post Oak Ln
Houston, TX 77056
Alta City West
9233 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Live Oak
851 Threadneedle St
Houston, TX 77079
Timber Ridge
12200 Fleming Dr
Houston, TX 77013
Savannah Place I & II
3003 Windchase Boulevard
Houston, TX 77082
Sunrise By The Park
155 Birdsall St
Houston, TX 77007
Silverado Apartments
1335 Silverado Dr
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston