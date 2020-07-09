All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1815 Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1815 Creek Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:10 AM

1815 Creek Drive

1815 Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Spring Branch Central
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1815 Creek Drive, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
FABULOUS 1 story home w/beautiful brick detailed front elevation within minutes from Memorial City Mall and Galeria. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, flowing open floor plan & light neutral palette throughout. Gorgeous hardwood flooring. Incredible kitchen with Quartz countertop breakfast bar, SS appliances. Spacious master suite, w/His & Hers vanities, renovated shower. Nice back yard with covered patio! No back Neighbors, Washer, dryer, refrigerator and landscaping services are included! Zoned to Spring Branch, come see for yourself! Brand New Carpet Installed on Master and Secondary bedrooms!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Creek Drive have any available units?
1815 Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 Creek Drive have?
Some of 1815 Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1815 Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1815 Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1815 Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1815 Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1815 Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1815 Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Creek Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1815 Creek Drive has accessible units.
Does 1815 Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1815 Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5755 Hermann Park
5755 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77004
Tate at Tanglewood
5880 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Camden Woodson Park
14633 Woodson Park Dr
Houston, TX 77044
Truxillo
3019 Truxillo Street
Houston, TX 77004
Pinewood Apartments
5900 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77396
Cheval Apartments
7105 Old Katy Rd
Houston, TX 77024
La Monterra
310 Parramatta Ln
Houston, TX 77073
Tranquility Grove Townhomes
15455 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston