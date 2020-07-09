1815 Creek Drive

Amenities
FABULOUS 1 story home w/beautiful brick detailed front elevation within minutes from Memorial City Mall and Galeria. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, flowing open floor plan & light neutral palette throughout. Gorgeous hardwood flooring. Incredible kitchen with Quartz countertop breakfast bar, SS appliances. Spacious master suite, w/His & Hers vanities, renovated shower. Nice back yard with covered patio! No back Neighbors, Washer, dryer, refrigerator and landscaping services are included! Zoned to Spring Branch, come see for yourself! Brand New Carpet Installed on Master and Secondary bedrooms!!