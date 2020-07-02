All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:50 PM

1802 W 25th Street

1802 West 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1802 West 25th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come home to this lovely Spanish-style townhome right in the heart of the Heights and within walking distance to Memorial Hermann. This wonderful floor plan offers a 1st floor open-concept living area with 3 bedrooms and a large game room & study nook upstairs. You wont be disappointed in the gourmet island kitchen complete with granite counters, stainless appliances and 42 cabinets. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout first floor along with high ceilings adorned with wood-beams and a lovely fireplace makes this an ideal space for entertaining. Upstairs find a private master retreat with vaulted/beamed ceilings a wonderful bath with dual sinks, separate shower and jetted tub. A spacious game room separates the master from the secondary bedrooms, bath and upstairs laundry room. Outside find a private balcony and quiet setting right in the heart of the city. Surround sound in family and master, dual AC units for energy efficiency, double-height garage for extra storage and NO FLOODING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 W 25th Street have any available units?
1802 W 25th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 W 25th Street have?
Some of 1802 W 25th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 W 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1802 W 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 W 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1802 W 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1802 W 25th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1802 W 25th Street offers parking.
Does 1802 W 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1802 W 25th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 W 25th Street have a pool?
No, 1802 W 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1802 W 25th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1802 W 25th Street has accessible units.
Does 1802 W 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1802 W 25th Street has units with dishwashers.

