1802 W 25th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room on-site laundry parking garage

Come home to this lovely Spanish-style townhome right in the heart of the Heights and within walking distance to Memorial Hermann. This wonderful floor plan offers a 1st floor open-concept living area with 3 bedrooms and a large game room & study nook upstairs. You wont be disappointed in the gourmet island kitchen complete with granite counters, stainless appliances and 42 cabinets. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout first floor along with high ceilings adorned with wood-beams and a lovely fireplace makes this an ideal space for entertaining. Upstairs find a private master retreat with vaulted/beamed ceilings a wonderful bath with dual sinks, separate shower and jetted tub. A spacious game room separates the master from the secondary bedrooms, bath and upstairs laundry room. Outside find a private balcony and quiet setting right in the heart of the city. Surround sound in family and master, dual AC units for energy efficiency, double-height garage for extra storage and NO FLOODING