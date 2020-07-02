All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 21 2019 at 5:14 PM

1770 Aden Drive

1770 Aden Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1770 Aden Dr, Houston, TX 77003
Downtown Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Rare GEM inside the loop! NEWER CARPETS AND PAINT! COZY HOME AT THE PRESTIGIOUS MIDTOWN VILLAGES COMMUNITY! SO MUCH COMMERCIAL AND RESIDENTIAL GROWTH happening in this side of town. Gated, LARGEST YARD IN SUBDIVISION and NO WALL SHARING. You are greeted with OPEN FLOOR PLAN right from the front door. Hard wood flooring. Only TWO STORIES with FIRST FLOOR LIVING. Eat-in kitchen with granite counter-tops, warm wood cabinets and newer appliances. FANTASTIC GAMEROOM upstairs splits a great sized master and bright secondary bedroom. Finished off with a FULLY FENCED OUDOOR SPACE with tons of PRIVACY as you have no neighbors in the back. Low HOA. Close to downtown, Minute Maid, Dynamo Stadium, UH and freeway access. NEVER FLOODED!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1770 Aden Drive have any available units?
1770 Aden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1770 Aden Drive have?
Some of 1770 Aden Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1770 Aden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1770 Aden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1770 Aden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1770 Aden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1770 Aden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1770 Aden Drive offers parking.
Does 1770 Aden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1770 Aden Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1770 Aden Drive have a pool?
No, 1770 Aden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1770 Aden Drive have accessible units?
No, 1770 Aden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1770 Aden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1770 Aden Drive has units with dishwashers.

