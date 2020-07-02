1770 Aden Drive

Amenities

Rare GEM inside the loop! NEWER CARPETS AND PAINT! COZY HOME AT THE PRESTIGIOUS MIDTOWN VILLAGES COMMUNITY! SO MUCH COMMERCIAL AND RESIDENTIAL GROWTH happening in this side of town. Gated, LARGEST YARD IN SUBDIVISION and NO WALL SHARING. You are greeted with OPEN FLOOR PLAN right from the front door. Hard wood flooring. Only TWO STORIES with FIRST FLOOR LIVING. Eat-in kitchen with granite counter-tops, warm wood cabinets and newer appliances. FANTASTIC GAMEROOM upstairs splits a great sized master and bright secondary bedroom. Finished off with a FULLY FENCED OUDOOR SPACE with tons of PRIVACY as you have no neighbors in the back. Low HOA. Close to downtown, Minute Maid, Dynamo Stadium, UH and freeway access. NEVER FLOODED!!!