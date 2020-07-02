1755 Main St

Amenities
You had been training for this day ever since you were a wee little human. Years of blood, sweat, tears, brutal emotional turmoil, and a betrayal here and there. But now you hoist the trophy. You are the champion you have always dreamed of being. Nobody in the universe can lay claim to the title other than you. You are now the best Mario Kart racer in the world.
Up until now, nobody knew of you. Now, people swarm you on the street for autographs that can pass along to their grandchildren, to lay gaze on unprecedented excellence. To say they got to touch a legend. Of course, your Mario Karting excellence has brought you untold amounts of wealth along with the fame, which is pretty cool. Now you get to live in that swanky downtown highrise apartment that you’ve always dreamed of. The one with a walk score of 89, and views of everything. So cool.
Quick Notes
Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks.
Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer)
Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work.
Apartment Amenities
Floor-to-ceiling windows with upgraded solar shades showcasing
dramatic views of downtown Houston
Private balconies, with expansive views, in every residence
Generous closet space
Stylish, modern, wood cabinetry with espresso finish, in kitchens and baths
Premium granite countertops in kitchens and baths
Open spaces expanded by ceilings more than 9-ft. high
Spa-styled bathrooms with ceramic tile floors and walls
Whirlpool®️ Energy Star ™️ stainless steel appliances
Whirlpool®️ washer and dryer included
Kohler®️ fixtures in kitchen and baths
Natural hardwood flooring in living areas, and comfortable, luxury carpet in bedrooms
Built-in shelving and desks
Community Amenities
Environmentally conscious design and construction
Ground-level lobby with 24-hour concierge services
Controlled-access tower and parking garage
Wi-Fi throughout common areas
Tennis Court
Pet-friendly community
Dog Park
Walking distance to all downtown Houston has to
offer–sports events, dining, entertainment, shopping, top employers
Steps from public transit and city parks
Close to St. Joseph Medical Center, Green Street, Discovery Green,
and Minute Maid Park
Walk Score of 89
Rooftop amenity deck featuring breathtaking views of the downtown Houston skyline
Outdoor fire pit
Outdoor kitchen with grilling stations and flat-screen televisions
Club-quality cardio and strength equipment by Life Fitness
24-hour access
Cross-training room for Yoga, Pilates, Spin, and Barre workouts,
with award-winning programming by Fitness On Demand™️
Features 24th floor views of the downtown Houston skyline
Rooftop lounge with billiards, fireplace, and large flat-screen TVs
Free Wi-Fi available throughout
Complimentary coffee bar
Demonstration kitchen
We are Taco Street Houston. We are an unruly mob of taco obsessed apartment locators. Unlike most unruly mobs who cause chaos and destruction, we are far more beneficial to society. We endlessly scour the internets for the best apartment deals, take care of all your research, and make all the annoying parts go away. If we succeed, we are then allowed to plunder our metaphorical treasure chest of corn-and-or-flour wrapped booty. Oh, we’re free to work with too.