1725 Eldridge Pkwy

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court business center carport clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access media room package receiving sauna

Let us reminisce of more innocent times. When news was just boring rather than fake. When string cheese was a viable lunch item. When video games involved saving princesses. Before that president (of your local intramural kickball league) that you really don't like came to power. Let your mind swim in the simpler days when you could just scroll through 2 to 3 cable channels before giving up and playing basketball outside. Ah. The good ol days. Similarly, may this fabulous modern houston apartment remind of these innocent days. With it's red brick walls, it's leather seated movie theatre, and cool jungle gym playground thing. Come check it out!



Apartment Amenities



Stainless Steel Appliances



Silestone Countertops



Faux Wood Floors



Full Size Washer and Dryer



Large Walk-in Closets



Crown Molding



Whirlpool Appliances



Attached and Semi-Attached Garages



2" Custom Blinds



Air Conditioner



Cable Ready



Carpeting



Ceiling Fan



Electronic Thermostat



Fireplace



High Ceilings



Microwave



Oversized Jetted Tubs



Patio/Balcony



Pool and Park Views



Wheelchair Access



Community Amenities



Bark Park



Tropical Lagoon Style Pool



Fantastic Energy Corridor Location



Professionally Managed by Lincoln Property Company



Restaurants and Shopping in Walking Distance



Clubhouse with Advanced Media System



Shuffle Board



Gazebo with Outdoor Kitchen



Tropical Landscaped Courtyards



Complimentary WiFi



Complimentary Fitness Classes



Business Center



Controlled Access/Gated



Dry Sauna



Fitness Center



Free Weights



Group Exercise



High Speed Internet



On-Site Maintenance



Package Receiving



Public Transportation



Spa/Hot Tub



Spanish Speaking Staff



Working with us.



We're Taco Street Locating. Yes, we're as equally obsessed with tacos as we are with apartment locating. It's a problem and we're getting help for it. But while we deal with our deliciously corn-wrapped addiction, we spend our time finding people awesome apartments. We've streamlined the apartment research process so all you have to do is tell us what you're looking for and we take care of the rest. Research, touring, all of it. And we're free to work with. However we do accept tacos as tips. Message us and let us know how we can help!