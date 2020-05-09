All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1725 Eldridge Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1725 Eldridge Pkwy
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

1725 Eldridge Pkwy

1725 Eldridge Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1725 Eldridge Parkway, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving
sauna
Let us reminisce of more innocent times. When news was just boring rather than fake. When string cheese was a viable lunch item. When video games involved saving princesses. Before that president (of your local intramural kickball league) that you really don't like came to power. Let your mind swim in the simpler days when you could just scroll through 2 to 3 cable channels before giving up and playing basketball outside. Ah. The good ol days. Similarly, may this fabulous modern houston apartment remind of these innocent days. With it's red brick walls, it's leather seated movie theatre, and cool jungle gym playground thing. Come check it out!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Stainless Steel Appliances

Silestone Countertops

Faux Wood Floors

Full Size Washer and Dryer

Large Walk-in Closets

Crown Molding

Whirlpool Appliances

Attached and Semi-Attached Garages

2" Custom Blinds

Air Conditioner

Cable Ready

Carpeting

Ceiling Fan

Electronic Thermostat

Fireplace

High Ceilings

Microwave

Oversized Jetted Tubs

Patio/Balcony

Pool and Park Views

Wheelchair Access

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Bark Park

Tropical Lagoon Style Pool

Fantastic Energy Corridor Location

Professionally Managed by Lincoln Property Company

Restaurants and Shopping in Walking Distance

Clubhouse with Advanced Media System

Shuffle Board

Gazebo with Outdoor Kitchen

Tropical Landscaped Courtyards

Complimentary WiFi

Complimentary Fitness Classes

Business Center

Controlled Access/Gated

Dry Sauna

Fitness Center

Free Weights

Group Exercise

High Speed Internet

On-Site Maintenance

Package Receiving

Public Transportation

Spa/Hot Tub

Spanish Speaking Staff

_________________________

Working with us.

We're Taco Street Locating. Yes, we're as equally obsessed with tacos as we are with apartment locating. It's a problem and we're getting help for it. But while we deal with our deliciously corn-wrapped addiction, we spend our time finding people awesome apartments. We've streamlined the apartment research process so all you have to do is tell us what you're looking for and we take care of the rest. Research, touring, all of it. And we're free to work with. However we do accept tacos as tips. Message us and let us know how we can help!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Eldridge Pkwy have any available units?
1725 Eldridge Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 Eldridge Pkwy have?
Some of 1725 Eldridge Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Eldridge Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Eldridge Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Eldridge Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1725 Eldridge Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 1725 Eldridge Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 1725 Eldridge Pkwy offers parking.
Does 1725 Eldridge Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1725 Eldridge Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Eldridge Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 1725 Eldridge Pkwy has a pool.
Does 1725 Eldridge Pkwy have accessible units?
Yes, 1725 Eldridge Pkwy has accessible units.
Does 1725 Eldridge Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 Eldridge Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Cypress Creek
13130 Fry Rd
Houston, TX 77433
The Alora
5500 El Camino del Rey St
Houston, TX 77081
Meyer Forest
9701 Meyer Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Oak Grove
10770 Barely Ln
Houston, TX 77070
Beacon at Buffalo Pointe
10301 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77054
Mandalay at Shadow Lake
12430 Oxford Park Dr
Houston, TX 77082
3737 Hillcroft
3737 Hillcroft Ave
Houston, TX 77057
Tuscany Villas Apartments
1100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston