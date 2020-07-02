All apartments in Houston
1717 Chippendale Road

Location

1717 Chippendale Road, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
accessible
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Here is your golden opportunity to be in the highly desirable and rapidly growing Oak Forest! This meticulously maintained home with easy access to 610 loop features original hardwoods, brand new appliances, and updates throughout. You will fall in love with this beauty! The master suite at the back of the house features a large master closet and double sinks in the bath. Enjoy the abundance of natural light in this rare, 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a detached, oversized garage! The second living room/den at the back of the house is just a bonus. Virtual tour of home attached. Schedule your showing today! Buyer to verify all room dimensions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Chippendale Road have any available units?
1717 Chippendale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 Chippendale Road have?
Some of 1717 Chippendale Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Chippendale Road currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Chippendale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Chippendale Road pet-friendly?
No, 1717 Chippendale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1717 Chippendale Road offer parking?
Yes, 1717 Chippendale Road offers parking.
Does 1717 Chippendale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Chippendale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Chippendale Road have a pool?
No, 1717 Chippendale Road does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Chippendale Road have accessible units?
Yes, 1717 Chippendale Road has accessible units.
Does 1717 Chippendale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 Chippendale Road has units with dishwashers.

