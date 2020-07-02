1717 Chippendale Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Here is your golden opportunity to be in the highly desirable and rapidly growing Oak Forest! This meticulously maintained home with easy access to 610 loop features original hardwoods, brand new appliances, and updates throughout. You will fall in love with this beauty! The master suite at the back of the house features a large master closet and double sinks in the bath. Enjoy the abundance of natural light in this rare, 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a detached, oversized garage! The second living room/den at the back of the house is just a bonus. Virtual tour of home attached. Schedule your showing today! Buyer to verify all room dimensions.