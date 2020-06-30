1714 Stuart Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning modern 4 story home for lease at Stuart Terrance. Open layout from kitchen to living room with SS appliances, industrial sink & faucet, and granite counter island. Wood floor throughout the second floor. Oversized master bed with freestanding soaking bath tub & separate shower. Tons of natural light on each floor and rooms, spacious fourth floor roof top terrace with breathtaking views. Community nestled in between Downtown and the Museum District, just a block away from Midtown's Baldwin Park. It will go fast, hurry!