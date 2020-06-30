All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:50 AM

1714 Stuart Street

1714 Stuart St · No Longer Available
Location

1714 Stuart St, Houston, TX 77004
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning modern 4 story home for lease at Stuart Terrance. Open layout from kitchen to living room with SS appliances, industrial sink & faucet, and granite counter island. Wood floor throughout the second floor. Oversized master bed with freestanding soaking bath tub & separate shower. Tons of natural light on each floor and rooms, spacious fourth floor roof top terrace with breathtaking views. Community nestled in between Downtown and the Museum District, just a block away from Midtown's Baldwin Park. It will go fast, hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 Stuart Street have any available units?
1714 Stuart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 Stuart Street have?
Some of 1714 Stuart Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 Stuart Street currently offering any rent specials?
1714 Stuart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 Stuart Street pet-friendly?
No, 1714 Stuart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1714 Stuart Street offer parking?
Yes, 1714 Stuart Street offers parking.
Does 1714 Stuart Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1714 Stuart Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 Stuart Street have a pool?
No, 1714 Stuart Street does not have a pool.
Does 1714 Stuart Street have accessible units?
No, 1714 Stuart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 Stuart Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1714 Stuart Street has units with dishwashers.

