Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:37 AM

1703 Sullins Way

1703 Sullins Way · No Longer Available
Location

1703 Sullins Way, Houston, TX 77058
Clear Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Awesome patio home with a phenomenal tropical yard! Big corner lot, huge master with 2nd fireplace, formal living, dining, den, and game room up! Lots of built-ins, wet bar, double ovens, laminate & tile flooring, lots of built-ins in den, dining, game room & master. Yard is landscaped from front to back!

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5701011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 Sullins Way have any available units?
1703 Sullins Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1703 Sullins Way have?
Some of 1703 Sullins Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1703 Sullins Way currently offering any rent specials?
1703 Sullins Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 Sullins Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1703 Sullins Way is pet friendly.
Does 1703 Sullins Way offer parking?
No, 1703 Sullins Way does not offer parking.
Does 1703 Sullins Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703 Sullins Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 Sullins Way have a pool?
No, 1703 Sullins Way does not have a pool.
Does 1703 Sullins Way have accessible units?
No, 1703 Sullins Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 Sullins Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1703 Sullins Way does not have units with dishwashers.

