Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse coffee bar concierge internet cafe dog park elevator gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access package receiving yoga business center 24hr maintenance

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Modern living has never looked so beautiful. Located in the heart of Houston's Medical Center, you're right in the center of it all. Whether you're walking down the breathtaking Brays Bayou Trail, taking in an Astros game, or shopping at Houston's finest boutiques, at Elan Med Center, life's possibilities are endless. With one and two bedroom homes tailored to your unique lifestyle, we invite you to experience a life that's nothing short of extraordinary. While we are not offering onsite tours at this time, we offer a variety of touring options including, but not limited to, virtual and video calls to tour. Contact our leasing team for more information!