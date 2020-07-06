16639 Lake Aquilla Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM HOME IS LOCATED WALKING DISTANCE TO LAKE, PARK, AND POOL. Gorgeous balcony in the front is a perfect place for you to take a sip of coffee in the morning. First floor with a master suite that has double vanity, garden tub, shower, and large custom walk-in closet. Huge living room with high ceiling and lots of natural sunlight. Aftermarket kitchen upgrades: granite countertop, additional cabinetry, breakfast bar & wine rack. Right next to the kitchen is the covered patio in the backyard that already has a gas line hooked up for your outdoor kitchen need. Upstairs are the 3 bedroom and large game room with the 7.1ch surrounding system & in-wall speakers and open to the balcony. Quiet neighborhood with all of the amenities that you need. MOVE IN READY!!!!!!