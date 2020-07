Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come and take a look at this beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Clear Lake. Centrally located near I-45, and beltway 8 for easy access to anywhere in the greater Houston area! This home features 4 huge bedrooms, 2 gorgeous bathrooms and a gorgeous chef's kitchen! Find an open concept floor plan, with high ceilings throughout the house to really give this place an extremely ample feel. Schedule an exclusive tour to see this property for yourself today!