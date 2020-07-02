Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub internet access lobby tennis court yoga

Fake news! Witch hunt! No Collusion! Sad! I know how it feels. You've been unfairly prosecuted. Ever since you came on the scene, your social co-ed intramural kickball league team has seen unprecedented levels of success. Important (non fake) news outlets now see you as the Michael Jordan/Babe Ruth/George Washington of kickball.



Friends and foes alike praise your infinite brilliance in the sport. But with great praise comes great jealousy. A select group of people have called into question your dominance by alleging you colluded with a secret deep state network of Canadians. But you know better. They are all just peanut butter and JEALOUS of you. No amount of fake news will stop you! Oh, and I almost forgot to mention you have a sweet and swanky downtown Houston apartment. Trust me, it's relevant to this discussion.



___________________________________________________________



Quick Notes



Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks.



Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer)



Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work.



We find people apartments professionally. It's super cool.



We are also really good at helping people who are moving to Houston.



We are free to work with!



Apartments are pet friendly!



Tacos. Tacos are awesome.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Get lost in the beauty of Downtown's studio, one, two,



and three bedroom apartment homes.



Each apartment home was designed with luxe features including 9-foot



ceilings, spa-style bathrooms with ceramic tile floors and walls, hardwood



flooring in living areas, premium granite countertops, private balconies with



expansive views and much more.



Environmentally conscious design and construction



Walking distance to all downtown



Houston has to offersports events, dining, entertainment, shopping, top employers



Steps away from public transit including MetroRail and city parks



Floor-to-ceiling windows with upgraded solar shades showcasing dramatic views of downtown Houston



Energy Star(TM) Appliances



Kohler(r) WaterSense plumbing fixtures



Solar shades



Recycling stations throughout each tower



Floor-to-ceiling windows with upgraded solar shades showcasing



dramatic views of downtown Houston



Private balconies, with expansive views, in every residence



Generous closet space



Stylish, modern, wood cabinetry with espresso finish, in kitchens and baths



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Environmentally conscious design and construction



Ground-level lobby with 24-hour concierge services



Controlled-access tower and parking garage



Wi-Fi throughout common areas



Tennis Court



Pet-friendly community



Dog Park



Walking distance to all downtown Houston has to



offersports events, dining, entertainment, shopping, top employers



Steps from public transit and city parks



Close to St. Joseph Medical Center, Green Street, Discovery Green,



and Minute Maid Park



Walk Score of 89



Rooftop amenity deck featuring breathtaking views of the downtown Houston skyline



Club-quality cardio and strength equipment by Life Fitness



24-hour access



Cross-training room for Yoga, Pilates, Spin, and Barre workouts,



with award-winning programming by Fitness On Demand



Features 24th floor views of the downtown Houston skyline



Rooftop lounge with billiards, fireplace, and large flat-screen TVs



Demonstration kitchen



Sun-soaked saline pool with amazing skyline views



________________________________________________



Having trouble finding a new apartment?



Hello! We are Taco Street Houston. We are cool apartment locator people. We are cool like mint and hot like salsa. But that's not important. We help people find apartments. And we are free to work with. Reach out to us and let us know what you are looking for! We will make it all easy.



